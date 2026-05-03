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Seattle

Seattle's socialist mayor slammed for dismissive wave to tax-weary residents

Washington Post editorial board calls socialist mayor 'arrogant' for dismissive attitude toward tax-weary residents and business leaders

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
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Seattle mayor says 'bye' to millionaires Video

Seattle mayor says 'bye' to millionaires

CEO of Rastegar Capital Ari Rastegar criticizes Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's dismissive stance on millionaires relocating due to the upcoming millionaire tax.

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The Washington Post editorial board on Friday lambasted Seattle’s socialist Mayor Katie Wilson for dismissive comments regarding the city’s exodus of wealthy residents and growing taxpayer frustration over soaring rates.

"Nine days after winning Seattle’s November mayoral election, Katie Wilson joined Starbucks baristas on a picket line and pledged to boycott the coffee conglomerate until their union got its way. The socialist will need to wait a while longer for her caffeine fix," the board wrote in a scathing piece titled "Seattle’s mayor waves goodbye to prosperity."

The editorial highlighted the shifting business landscape, noting recent Starbucks store closures and the coffee giant’s announcement of a major expansion in Nashville, Tennessee—a move that will shift 2,000 jobs away from the Pacific Northwest. The board specifically pointed to Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson’s, D., new "millionaire’s tax," which imposes a 9.9% rate on annual incomes exceeding $1 million.

SEATTLE'S SOCIALIST MAYOR KATIE WILSON SLAMMED FOR CUTTING SHORT INTERVIEW OVER BASIC PUBLIC SAFETY QUESTION

Mayor Katie Wilson

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson laughs, waves bye to millionaires who want to leave Washington state on April 14, 2026, during a Seattle University Conversations event. (Seattle University Conversations)

"With the tax on the horizon, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced that he and his wife are fleeing Seattle for Miami. Florida has no state income tax," the board noted.

Wilson, a longtime progressive activist and co-founder of the Transit Riders Union, has faced significant heat for her past support of radical policies. During her activist career, she notably championed a "Solidarity Budget" that sought to slash the Seattle Police Department's funding by 50%

SEATTLE AI FOUNDER LOOKS TO LEAVE AS TAXES RISE, ‘EVERYBODY THAT I KNOW… IS IN THE PROCESS OF LEAVING’

Seattle Police vehicle

Wilson at one point supported slashing Seattle's police department budget by 50%.  (Seattle Police Department)

The traditionally liberal newspaper did not pull its punches, describing Wilson as "arrogant" for her handling of the city's economic concerns.

"Speaking recently at a Seattle University event, the mayor brushed off claims that taxpayers respond poorly to higher taxes. ‘I think the claims that millionaires are going to leave our state are, like, super overblown,’ Wilson said. ‘And if — the ones that leave, like, bye,’" the editorial recounted, referencing a video of Wilson waving to the crowd.

"Her arrogance is increasingly typical of the state’s political elites," the paper added.

The board warned that industry leaders are sharing these concerns. In the piece, the board cited Microsoft President Brad Smith, who previously admitted he is "probably more worried right now about the business climate in Washington than at any point over the last 30 years."

SEATTLE MAYOR INTERVIEW CUT SHORT AS STAFF BLOCKS QUESTIONS ON GUN VIOLENCE, SURVEILLANCE

Starbucks strikers holding signs.

Starbucks employees and supporters strike in front of the former Starbucks Reserve Roastery that closed earlier in the year, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The controversial remarks took place during a "Governing Through a Progressive Lens" forum held at Seattle University’s Pigott Auditorium on April 14, 2026. Appearing alongside King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, Wilson used the event—part of the university’s "Conversations" series—to double down on her socialist platform and the state’s recently enacted 9.9% tax on high earners. While moderators and business leaders questioned whether the aggressive tax climate would hollow out the city’s revenue base, Wilson’s dismissive wave and "bye" comment have since become a viral flashpoint, fueling a growing debate over whether the city’s new leadership is intentionally purging its most successful residents in favor of ideological purity.

Fox News Digital’s Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

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Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on cultural trends, education, and public policy. He extensively covered reparations developments across the U.S., the Department of Education, and immigration issues.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and received the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Public Policy Certificate.

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

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