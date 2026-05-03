TPUSA condemns viral TikTok videos using sound effect from Charlie Kirk's assassination

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A TikTok trend using audio that references the assassination of Charlie Kirk in outfit transition videos is drawing backlash from Turning Point USA and commentators across the political spectrum.

Turning Point USA issued a statement on Saturday condemning the trend and calling for the audio to be removed from the platform.

"Turning Point USA condemns in the strongest terms the TikTok audio trend that uses or references the assassination of our founder, Charlie Kirk, for entertainment," Turning Point USA shared in the statement.

The videos, which have circulated across social media in recent days, show users incorporating the audio into outfit transition clips, a format widely used on TikTok.

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Turning Point USA said the trend trivializes violence and disrespects the reality of political attacks.

"Charlie Kirk was the victim of a real act of political violence. Turning that into viral content is grotesque and dehumanizing," the Turning Point USA statement continued.

The organization added that the trend reflects a broader cultural issue surrounding online content.

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"There is nothing harmless, funny, or acceptable about it. It reflects a culture that trivializes violence and reduces real human loss to a punchline," Turning Point USA's statement read. Turning Point USA also called for action from TikTok regarding the audio. "This has no place on TikTok. Or anywhere. This audio needs to be removed," Turning Point USA said.

Online commentators also reacted to the trend as it circulated across platforms.

Riley Gaines, a conservative activist and former NCAA swimmer, also weighed in on the trend in a post on X.

"They claim to be morally superior all while celebrating and laughing at innocent death. It's a joke to them," Gaines said. "These people are devoid of decency and humanity. Soulless ghouls."

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"Women post video using Charlie Kirk assassination sounds for outfit transition… this is gross. The ‘empathy’ side btw," Brian Atlas said in a post on X.

Additional criticism spread on social media as the videos gained attention.

"The audio of Charlie Kirk getting shot is now a trending transition sound on TikTok for outfit changes. Let that sink in," Reverend Jordan Wells said in a post on X. "A man’s final moments—gunshot and screams—turned into dance video filler for likes. Sick people. Our culture is completely broken."

Some commentators on the political left also called out the trend.

Taylor Lorenz, a progressive journalist, noted the trend in a post on X.

"The audio of Charlie Kirk getting shot is now a TikTok sound for outfit transformations," Lorenz said.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, TikTok said the audio and related content violated its policies and that enforcement action was taken.

"This does violate our policies, the audio does, and of course, the video," a TikTok spokesperson said. "We’ve taken steps to remove them, and any kind of repostings or any other content using that audio."

TikTok said the content fell under its rules prohibiting violent material.

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"We don’t allow anything that glorifies violence or anything like that, so we would take that down, which we are," the TikTok spokesperson said.

"There is value in noting the different policies that other platforms have to allow this content to continue to, you know, circulate and gain visibility."

Turning Point USA declined to provide additional comment to Fox News Digital.