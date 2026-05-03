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UFC

Dana White unveils 85K free tickets for UFC White House event, says only one thing can stop fight

The UFC president says fans can register for free tickets to watch fights on huge screens at the Ellipse

By Max Bacall Fox News
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Dana White shares how to see UFC Freedom 250 in front of White House Video

Dana White shares how to see UFC Freedom 250 in front of White House

UFC president and CEO Dana White touts UFC Freedom 250 and how it came to fruition with President Donald Trump on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

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UFC CEO Dana White revealed Saturday on "My View with Lara Trump" that he and President Donald Trump are gearing up to give away tens of thousands of tickets to the first-ever planned fight at the White House in honor of both the president's birthday and the country's 250th birthday. 

White said his head of production is working on UFC Freedom 250 "24/7." A temporary arena that will hold 4,300 spectators will be constructed, and Trump wants to give most of those tickets to military personnel.

US President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White seated at UFC 327 event in Miami

President Donald Trump attends the UFC 327 event with UFC President Dana White at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 11, 2026. (Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

White also mentioned organizers will give away 85,000 tickets to fans, who will be able to watch the fights from the Ellipse. The public park just south of the White House will be set up with huge screens, stages, music and other audience activations.

"If you are a fan of the UFC and especially if you have never been to Washington, D.C., we're going to give away about 85,000 tickets," White said.

Fans can register for those tickets completely free of charge, he said, encouraging Ultimate Fighting enthusiasts to make the trip.

DANA WHITE DISMISSES NOTION WHITE HOUSE UFC EVENT WILL BE ‘TOO POLITICAL’: ‘IT’S A HISTORY-MAKING EVENT’

Dana White, Donald Trump, and Hunter Campbell appear on screens at UFC 327 event in Miami

Dana White, UFC President and CEO, President Donald Trump, and Hunter Campbell, UFC CBO, appear on screens at UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 11, 2026. The main event features a light heavyweight match between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"We're going to be doing all kinds of things, you know, in D.C. for fans, and it's really a cool city... If you're a UFC fan, this is absolutely positively the time to come to D.C.," he added. 

White said only lightning could threaten the fight, noting that he dislikes outdoor events because they're "way too unpredictable."

"If it rains, we're going. If it snows, we're going. The only thing that will stop us is lightning. But we're working with the military," he said. 

DANA WHITE 'WASN'T GOING TO SEE 65' BEFORE LONGEVITY EXPERT INTERVENED WITH STRICT NEW REGIMEN

UFC reveals details for 'Freedom 250' White House fights: ‘It’s absolutely massive’ Video

The military is set to notify White's team of the weather forecast every hour during the seven days leading up to the event. Even if lightning strikes, or at least threatens to, the event could be moved earlier or later in the day, White said.

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"So these are all things that we'll be playing with the week of the event on top of all the other things that we will have going on, which we never had to deal with."

"The only time I'd ever agreed to do an outdoor event was in Abu Dhabi... I could be the weatherman in Abu Dhabi and I would be right every time," he added. 

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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