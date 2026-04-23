UFO writer, paranormal YouTuber dies in suicide at home after mental health call: police

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A paranormal content creator and author who rose to online fame by posting UFO content online died in an apparent suicide earlier this week, according to Colorado authorities.

David Wilcock, 53, died on Monday, April 20, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office said in a news release .

Authorities initially responded to a 911 call from a home outside of Nederland regarding an individual experiencing a mental health crisis around 10:45 a.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said .

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Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered Wilcock holding a weapon while outside the house.

"Within minutes of deputies’ arrival," Wilcock "used the weapon on himself," officials said.

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No other individuals were found inside the residence and authorities said there was no known threat to the public.

Wilcock was a prominent figure in the online UFO disclosure movement, which centers around the belief that the U.S. government is withholding information regarding extraterrestrial life from its citizens.

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He boasted hundreds of thousands of followers on both YouTube and Facebook, and would often partake in livestreamed discussions in which he detailed his claims surrounding UFO research and discovery.

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Wilcock made regular appearances on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens show and authored several books, including New York Times bestsellers The Synchronicity Key and The Source Field Investigations.

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On April 18, Wilcock posted to X telling his followers that he may not be releasing a show the following day, adding he "had some very intense stuff going on this weekend."

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"Always remember that the Creator is within – and we live in a loving universe," Wilcock added. "I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support."

Wilcock addressed suicide in a post on X, then known as Twitter, on Dec. 11, 2022, when he wrote: "I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real."