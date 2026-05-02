Hero principal takes a bullet to stop alleged planned school massacre

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An Oklahoma principal credited with stopping a school shooting described his split-second decision to confront the suspect during an interview Saturday on Fox News.

Principal Kirk Moore joined "Saturday in America" to discuss the April 7 attack at Pauls Valley High School, where a 20-year-old former student allegedly entered the building armed with two semiautomatic handguns. Investigators said the suspect told them he planned a mass shooting at the school.

"It's a gut reaction to protect," Moore told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, reflecting on his 37 years in education. "All the training that you go through, you can't prepare for the second, but it just seems like when it does happen, things fall into place."

The situation escalated when the alleged gunman pointed his weapon at a student. In what Moore called a "blessing," the weapon malfunctioned. Moore tackled the suspect as he then began firing into the floor.

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"The bullets were ricocheting," Moore recalled, explaining why colleagues initially couldn’t intervene.

He was shot in the leg but disarmed the alleged shooter until police arrived.

"I'm a man of faith, I believe God's hand's on everything," Moore said. "And that's why it worked out the way it did in my mind."

Coach Mark Green told McEnany there is "absolutely" no doubt Moore’s actions saved lives.

"He did what was needed in that moment, and that was brave beyond measure," Green said.

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Students later named their principal prom king to honor his actions. Moore described being touched by the moment, saying it was "very sweet of the kids."

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Junior Rachel Hamilton spoke to Fox News and said bestowing that honor on their principal felt "good to the soul."

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"I think there were so many things that happened that weren't just coincidences," Hamilton added. "It was really God watching over us all."

Court records show the suspect, Victor Hawkins, is charged with multiple counts, including unlawful carry, pointing a gun and shooting with intent to kill. He pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 8.

Fox News' Sophia Leone contributed to this report.