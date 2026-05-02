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Jim Acosta demands CNN fire Scott Jennings after on-air confrontation with panelist

'I think he should be fired. I’ve been saying for some time,' Acosta said of his former CNN colleague

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
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Scott Jennings snaps at Adam Mockler during heated CNN clash over war, tells him to back off Video

Scott Jennings snaps at Adam Mockler during heated CNN clash over war, tells him to back off

Scott Jennings and Adam Mockler clashed on CNN over U.S. foreign policy as tensions boiled over with Jennings telling Mockler to get his

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Former CNN journalist Jim Acosta demanded the firing of his former colleague Scott Jennings, condemning his expletive-laced on-air brawl with a fellow panelist as a breach of professional standards.

"It’s appalling and it’s a fireable offense. I think he should be fired. I’ve been saying for some time. He should be fired," he said on  Friday’s episode of "The Jim Acosta Show."

Jennings’ fiery exchange unfolded Thursday on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip," where he clashed with MeidasTouch influencer Adam Mockler over the U.S.’ posture in the Iran War.

"We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with letters I-r-a that we are currently failing, that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt," Mockler said.

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Scott Jennings and Adam Mockler

Scott Jennings argues with Adam Mockler on CNN on April 30, 2026. (CNN)

Jennings fired back, arguing that the roughly eight-week conflict is not an "endless war," as Mockler suggested.

"You have the attention span of a gnat," Jennings said.

As the conversation got increasingly aggressive, Mockler – who argued that the Iran War is "failing" – asked Jennings to cite evidence of success.

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"Get your f---ing hand out of my face," Jennings responded while making a hand gesture at Mockler.

Mockler reacted to the incident in a post to X after the segment aired.

"Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; Watch what actually happened in the full CNN segment. He throws a personal jab... then folds the second he gets pressed. Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it," the MeidasTouch influencer said.

Jim Acosta standing and speaking during an interview.

Jim Acosta previously served as CNN's White House correspondent during President Trump's first administration. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Acosta, a former CNN correspondent, and Jennings, a CNN commentator, worked at the network together for eight years before Acosta left the network in 2025.

Acosta insisted Jennings’ conduct warrants immediate termination while also praising CNN anchor Abby Phillip for de-escalating the confrontation.

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"He’s been getting away with this crap for so long," he said.

"I mean they should just hand him his boxes today and tell him to get the hell out," Acosta added.

Fox News Digital reached out to CNN for comment. 

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

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