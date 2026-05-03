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Dying former congressman Barney Frank tells Democrats their far-left messaging is costing them voters

Frank, 86, is releasing a book from hospice criticizing Democrats for neglecting economic inequality

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
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Former congressman Barney Frank warned on Sunday that Democrats of going too far left while dying in a hospice of congestive heart failure in Maine.

Frank, 86, was a liberal stalwart who fought to legalize same-sex marriage and helped pass Dodd-Frank, the Wall Street regulations, after the 2008 financial crash.

"We didn’t get to marriage until after these other things had been resolved," Frank said on CNN's "State of the Union." 

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a podium.

Democrats have been wrestling with their messaging as rising star New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani became the party’s face of progressives.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

He added, "And that’s what I’m suggesting that we do today. The analogy is males and female transsexuals playing sports that are for women."

Frank is set to release a book criticizing the far-left wing of the Democratic Party, claiming that they have neglected more pressing issues like economic inequality and instead pushed more progressive causes. The former lawmaker wants Democrats to be more strategic about pushing far-left issues. 

"I understand there’s a lot of anger about that," he continued. "And I think, in the interest of the transgender community, as well as others, it would be better to go at that in a more granular way, and not simply announce that, if you don’t support it, you’re a homophobe."

Frank served in the House of Representatives from Massachusetts from 1981 to 2013.

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Chuck Schumer

Democrats scored decisive victories and overperformances in the 2025 elections and in a slew of special elections and other ballot box showdowns last year, which were fueled by their laser focus on affordability amid persistent inflation. (Kylie Cooper-Pool/Getty Images)

A new national poll released earlier this month is the latest to indicate that Democrats are facing major problems with their party's image as they try to win back congressional majorities from the Republicans in this year's midterm elections.

Just 28% of Americans questioned in a CNN poll view the Democratic Party positively, with 56% seeing Democrats in an unfavorable light.

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Barney Frank

Former Rep. Barney Frank warned Democrats of going too far-left while dying in a hospice of congestive heart failure in Maine.

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Fox News Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on cultural trends, education, and public policy. He extensively covered reparations developments across the U.S., the Department of Education, and immigration issues.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and received the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Public Policy Certificate.

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

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