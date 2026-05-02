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Bill Maher denounces those disappointed Trump wasn't killed at WHCA Dinner, says, ‘You’re not a good person’

The left-leaning comedian said, 'Certainly, Trump has often not been good, decent or kind. But he’s not Hitler!'

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
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Bill Maher calls for people to stop comparing Trump to Hitler following Charlie Kirk's assassination Video

Bill Maher calls for people to stop comparing Trump to Hitler following Charlie Kirk's assassination

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called for people to stop comparing President Donald Trump to Hitler on Friday following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, saying it makes it easier to "justify" assassinations.

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"Real Time" host Bill Maher was quick to address the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner shooting during his Friday show, condemning those who expressed disappointment that President Donald Trump was not killed.

The Washington D.C., shooting, which reportedly targeted Trump administration officials, has intensified concerns over the dangerous repercussions of charged political rhetoric.

"Let’s get the ugly news about the political violence out of the way first," Maher said during Friday’s episode of his HBO show.

"If you’re one of these people – and there’s many in this country – who watched that and was disappointed the president wasn’t killed… you’re not a good person. Or a smart person."

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Bill Maher speaking on stage with Donald Trump in background

HBO host Bill Maher called out anyone who would lament that the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump failed.  (Getty Images)

The left-leaning comedian did not pull back his criticisms of Trump but argued the president is not as extreme as some critics say.

"Certainly, Trump has often not been good, decent or kind," Maher said. "But he’s not Hitler!"

FETTERMAN URGES DEMS TO STOP CALLING TRUMP 'HITLER' AND 'AUTOCRAT' AFTER KIRK ASSASSINATION

Maher, a vocal Trump critic, took a moment to defend the president against Hitler accusations, warning of the fatal risks of such labels.

"This is why I was against this ‘He’s Hitler’ bulls—t," Maher asserted.

"If you really believe that he is a Hitler McPedophile, then you kind of have to kill him. That’s the mentality they have."

Trump being removed by security from the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

President Trump was quickly evacuated from the dinner after shots rang out.  (REUTERS/Bo Erickson)

The comedian went on to warn of the dangers of charged political rhetoric that he argued has normalized into the mainstream.

"I remember when the shoe was on the other foot" and liberals were disturbed about violent rhetoric, he said. "The shoe is on the other foot now. I mean it’s on both feet."

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Maher also denounced individuals who believe Trump’s death would resolve political tensions, arguing that the president’s political failure is already upon him.

"I don’t think you’re a good person, I wouldn’t want to be the person who thinks that way. Also, it’s just not smart," Maher asserted.

President Donald Trump speaking at a press conference in the White House Brady Briefing Room

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026, following the cancellation of the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner after a possible shooting. (Getty Images)

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"You think that’s gonna solve the problem?... MAGA’s not gonna die!"

"We tried impeaching, that didn’t work. We tried going to the courts, that didn’t work. The only way this actually works: it’s happening. His popularity is at the lowest level it is, even among his core supporters."

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

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