Tyrus: Big companies aren't scared of the 'wokes' anymore

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrus discusses with Greg Gutfeld and guests how the woke pressure you into questions and how big companies are no longer scared to answer on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THE MEDIA ERASED THE POLITICAL AFFILIATION OF AN ACCUSED KILLER WHO IS A DEMOCRATIC OFFICIAL

TYRUS: What we have here today is wokes in trouble because the big companies aren't scared no more. See, I think that thing with Don Lemon woke a lot of people up because what the woke do is when they ask a question, you're too scared to answer. And what usually they do is they ask old white people who feel bad. Yeah. And don't challenge them. But Don messed around and asked an old English white woman. Right. And she didn't play that, so she hit him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: