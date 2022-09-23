Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tyrus: Big companies aren't scared of the 'wokes' anymore

Tyrus highlights how the woke ask questions

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Woke is in trouble because the companies aren’t scared no more: Tyrus Video

Woke is in trouble because the companies aren’t scared no more: Tyrus

Greg Gutfeld and guests discusses congresswoman’s Rashida Tlaib’s requests to big banks to become more climate friendly on ‘Gutted!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrus discusses with Greg Gutfeld and guests how the woke pressure you into questions and how big companies are no longer scared to answer on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THE MEDIA ERASED THE POLITICAL AFFILIATION OF AN ACCUSED KILLER WHO IS A DEMOCRATIC OFFICIAL

TYRUS: What we have here today is wokes in trouble because the big companies aren't scared no more. See, I think that thing with Don Lemon woke a lot of people up because what the woke do is when they ask a question, you're too scared to answer. And what usually they do is they ask old white people who feel bad. Yeah. And don't challenge them. But Don messed around and asked an old English white woman. Right. And she didn't play that, so she hit him. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

A congresswomen goes to great pains to proving she has noodles for brains: Greg Gutfeld Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.