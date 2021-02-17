Twitter liberals celebrate Rush Limbaugh's death: 'I'm glad' he lived long enough to 'get cancer and die'

While conservatives across the nation mourned the loss of talk radio giant Rush Limbaugh Wednesday, liberals on Twitter celebrated the announcement of his death.

"It's easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it's important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying," TV writer Mike Drucker reacted.

"If I had to say something positive I guess I’m glad Rush Limbaugh lived long enough to get cancer and die," comedian Paul F. Tompkins said.

"The idea that you say artificially nice things about people after they die is weird. I've never understood the logic of it. Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that," the Young Turks host Cenk Uygur tweeted.

"Feeling very sorry for the people of Hell who now have to deal with Rush Limbaugh for the rest of eternity," musician Finneas wrote.

"God has canceled Rush Limbaugh," Crooked Media host Erin Ryan quipped.

"Rush Limbaugh was one of the most harmful and poisonous people in the modern United States of America," political analyst Jared Yates Sexton declared. "His pursuit of wealth and power hurt untold numbers of people and wrought incalculable damage to politics as a public good, society as a whole, and the planet itself."

Also trending on Twitter were "Rest in Piss," "Good Riddance," and "Rot in Hell."

Conservatives, meanwhile, paid tribute to the radio icon on Twitter, with many calling him a "legend" and a "hero" to Republican politics and the country.

Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, made the announcement of his death on his radio show.

The conservative icon learned he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address days later. First lady Melania Trump presented America’s highest civilian honor to Limbaugh in the House viewing gallery.

"Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country," President Trump said during the address.

Limbaugh is considered one of the most influential media figures in American history and has played a consequential role in conservative politics since "The Rush Limbaugh Show" began in 1988. Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Microphone, Limbaugh spent over three decades as arguably both the most beloved and polarizing person in American media.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.