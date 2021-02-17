Tributes pour in for conservative 'legend' Rush Limbaugh: 'A hero for this country'

Tributes are pouring in for conservative radio giant Rush Limbaugh, who passed away on Wednesday at age 70 after a long battle with lung cancer.

"God Bless you Rush. I love you. Always and ever," James Golden, known by his pseudonym Bo Snerdley and longtime producer of "The Rush Limbaugh Show" wrote on Twitter.

"No words ... I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away. thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio. Heavens gain, our loss," conservative radio host Glenn Beck reacted.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, CONSERVATIVE TALK RADIO PIONEER, DEAD AT 70

"RIP Rush Limbaugh, the creator of talk radio and by extension the alternative media, an indispensable and iconic conservative voice," The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro said.

"There isn’t a broadcaster today who cannot give credit to Limbaugh," radio host Dana Loesch declared. "He created the industry and 'infotainment.' The modern conservative movement wouldn’t be what it is without his contribution before social media, before the Internet."

"Hard to explain how important Rush was to conservatism pre-Internet age," National Review senior writer David Harsanyi wrote about Limbaugh's legacy.

"Rush Limbaugh was about the only guaranteed thing on radio, no matter where you were in America. I remember long car trips, traveling hundreds of miles while Rush was on air. Whenever the signal faded, scan for a moment, and another station would be there carrying his voice," Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese reflected.

"Rush Limbaugh was a hero for this country. He changed so many millions of lives for the better, mine included. The greatest radio host that has ever lived. A patriot, and an icon. God bless him and his family," TV and radio host Buck Sexton tweeted.

"Staggering that Rush Limbaugh was able to do what he did -- speak into a microphone for 3 hours a day, five days a week, with few callers and almost no guests, and retain his influence for over 30 years. Hard to think of anybody close on right or left, inside or outside politics," Washington Examiner executive editor Phillip Klein wrote about Limbaugh's influence in the political landscape.

"If you know a conservative [over] the age of 35, Limbaugh influenced them. Whatever you think of his career trajectory, and I have my frustrations in the Trump era, he was a profoundly important check on Democratic narratives in the press. A true legend. Rest in peace," Commentary magazine associated editor Noah Rothman wrote.

"RIP Rush Limbaugh, an unstoppable force who paved the way for modern conservative and independent media. We would be nowhere without his voice," Spectator USA editor Amber Athey said.

Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, made the announcement of his death on his radio show.

The conservative icon learned he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump at the State of the Union address days later. First lady Melania Trump then presented America’s highest civilian honor to Limbaugh in an emotional moment on the heels of his devastating cancer diagnosis.

"Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country," President Trump said during the address.

Limbaugh is considered one of the most influential media figures in American history and has played a consequential role in conservative politics since "The Rush Limbaugh Show" began in 1988. Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Microphone, Limbaugh spent over three decades as arguably both the most beloved and polarizing person in American media.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.