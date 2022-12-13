Twitter erupts after being asked to ‘define woke’: ‘Marxist oppression narratives’

Ohio lawmaker Nina Turner challenged Twitter CEO Elon Musk to define the word "woke," but instead got several amusing responses from social media users who took the opportunity to slam the progressive movement.

"The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters," Musk tweeted Monday.

"Define ‘woke,’" Turner, the former co-chair for Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign, replied.

TWITTER USERS PUSH TO BOYCOTT TESLA AFTER ELON MUSK TWEETS HIS PRONOUNS ARE ‘PROSECUTE/FAUCI’

While Musk has yet to provide his own answer, plenty of users offered their own.

"The inability to solve problems without blame or shame often taking on the role of victim without personally experiencing whatever it is they convinced themselves they are being mentally traumatized by," one user said.

MUSK CALLS OUT ‘ACTIVIST EMPLOYEES' ON TWITTER, MAKES STRONGEST STATEMENT YET AGAINST WOKE POLITICS

"A cultural religion that combines postmodernism, extreme political correctness, and Marxist oppression narratives," author Dave Benner said.

"Woke: Any of several forms of radical socialism philosophy with the goal of destroying the social fabric of our nation," another user offered. "Note: The original social justice definition was destroyed by the 2020 summer street riots intent on destroying police forces and normalizing anarchy."

"Rather than confronting bad ideas through discussion or debate, woke people intimidate people into silence," Twitter user Scott Embree said. "Woke people point out injustice and prejudice even where it doesn’t exist. They crave conflict and will go to any lengths to achieve it."

ELON MUSK TEASES NEW FAUCI REVELATIONS IN FUTURE TWITTER FILES INSTALLMENT

Philip Hawkins, a former middle school teacher, said he didn't see a point in providing an explanation, as progressives would just "change the definition anyway."

Several other users responded by flipping the script on Turner and asking her to "define the word woman," in reference to a memorable exchange between Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during the latter's confirmation hearing in March. Blackburn asked the nominee for a definition for "woman," but Jackson said she couldn't provide one.

"Can I provide a definition?" Jackson replied. "No, I can’t," the judge responded before further explaining, "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist."

Several Twitter users asked Turner to try and do the same.

While the majority of replies seemed negative, a few users appeared more sympathetic to the word, suggesting that "woke" is the recognition of systemic oppression being responsible for societal disparities, or that it meant treating all people with respect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk has taken heat from progressives since his takeover of Twitter, particularly for some of his provocative tweets. He received some colorful responses, for instance, for poking fun at those who list their pronouns by writing, "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," in reference to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci.