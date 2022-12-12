Elon Musk teases new Fauci revelations in future Twitter files installment

Elon Musk suggested that his reasons for wanting to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci would be found in a future installment of the "Twitter files."

On Sunday, Musk caused an uproar after tweeting "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," with some cheering the Twitter CEO for speaking out against the infectious disease expert and others accusing Musk of making reckless remarks and mocking the LGBT community.

Asked whether his tweet about Fauci would be explained in a new Twitter Files, Musk replied "yes." Working with various journalists, Musk has released files in recent weeks on the inner workings of the social media giant, including its suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story and its decision to ban former President Trump from the platform shortly after the 2021 Capitol riot.

TWITTER FILES PART 3 REVEALS WHAT LED TO TRUMP'S REMOVAL FROM SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

Fauci has faced intense backlash throughout the coronavirus pandemic for his guidance on masking, and other mitigation strategies, as well as his thoughts on the origins of the virus. He has enjoyed almost uniformly positive media coverage from mainstream outlets.

Republicans are pressing forward with investigations into the "judgment" of Fauci, specifically on his connection to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci himself has agreed that it is important to uncover what caused the pandemic, noting that while he personally believes it was naturally derived, the possibility of the lab leak is still on the table. He has repeatedly denied his agency funded so-called "gain-of-function research" at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which involves manipulating a virus to make it more transmissible for research purposes.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., an outspoken critic of Fauci, said on Thursday that GOP leaders are "not done" with their search for answers and are dedicated to holding the outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NAID) director accountable.

Fauci plans to step down from his position this month after serving in the role since 1984.

TWITTER FILES PART 4 DROP SHOWING EXECUTIVES' APPROACH TO 'CHANGE OF POLICY FOR TRUMP ALONE'

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Musk’s comments come after the release of the fourth installment of the "Twitter Files" Saturday. They reportedly show how Twitter, before Musk’s acquisition, violated its own policies in preventing the spread of accurate information regarding the New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election.

The documents also support how on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the Capitol riot, Twitter executives – with pressure from former First Lady Michelle Obama – created justifications to ban Trump.

Journalist Bari Weiss earlier reported how the documents show senior Twitter executives created secret blacklists to "de-amplify" disfavored Twitter users, not just specific tweets, essentially limiting the reach of their content across the site.

Journalist Matt Taibbi reported that the files document how senior Twitter execs censored tweets by Trump in the run-up to the 2020 election while regularly engaging with representatives of U.S. law enforcement agencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.