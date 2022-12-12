Twitter users push to boycott Tesla after Elon Musk tweets his pronouns are ‘Prosecute/Fauci’

Boycott Tesla was trending on Twitter Monday, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who also owns Twitter, tweeted his pronouns are "Prosecute/Fauci."

Musk's tweet teased new details regarding the government's top health official that Musk said would be found in a future installment of the "Twitter Files." The tweet elicited a firestorm on the platform, with some cheering the Twitter CEO for calling out Fauci, and others accusing Musk of mocking the LGBTQ community.

Actor Billy Baldwin started a trend when he tweeted "Retweet if you [sic] pronouns are Boycott/Tesla."

"Well I WAS a Tesla customer. Just canceling that car I have on order now," tweeted Seattle venture capitalist Nick Hanaure. "And for perspective, this would have been my FOURTH Tesla," he added later.

"My pronouns are he/him, I believe in science, and I support Dr. Fauci," tweeted Congressman-elect Eric Sorensen, D-Ill. "@elonmusk's continued bad actions kept me from buying a @Tesla and now I am ecstatic to have a @UAW-made @chevrolet Bolt EUV in my driveway!"

"At this point, if you're buying a Tesla, you're complicit," tweeted Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo.

Some Twitter users called on a boycott of Twitter and SpaceX, both owned by Musk, and others predicted Musk's actions would be the downfall of Tesla.

In a series of installments with the help of independent journalists, Musk has released details about the "Twitter Files," detailing the social media platform's internal communications and operations regarding the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the banning of former President Trump from Twitter following the 2021 Capitol riots.

Fauci has been criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his dismissal of the origins of the virus, only recently acknowledging the possibility that the virus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.