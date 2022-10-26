Twitter employees' letter to Elon Musk shows 'victimhood' is Silicon Valley's mantra: Vivek Ramaswamy

Elon Musk is expected to close on his Twitter deal by this Friday after a lengthy legal battle, but employees at the social media giant are signaling their opposition in a public letter, with a series of demands for the new leader.

The letter opposed Musk's plan to let go of 75% of Twitter employees and also stated the staff believes "public conversation is in jeopardy."

"Nation of Victims" author Vivek Ramaswamy responded to the letter on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday.

"There's been a lot of success in the last ten years, but that success has bred entitlement, entitlement bred laziness. And now victimhood fits laziness like a glove," Ramaswamy said.

Critics like Ramaswamy have blasted the letter and the employees for making demands to the future owner of the company. Some have labeled the staff as "entitled" due to their expectations for the company's policies and operations.

The letter connected Musk's plan to fire a portion of employees with the ability to serve "public conversation" and called the Tesla founder's plan "reckless."

"I don't think it's the public conversation that's in jeopardy," Ramaswamy told host Bill Hemmer. "I think it's the workers' jobs that are in jeopardy."

With the takeover expected to close this week, media outlets and reporters have expressed concerns over how Musk's purchase could affect the political landscape and the 2022 midterms.

NBC News reporter Ben Collins outlined on Twitter how the takeover could impact the midterms and warned Musk's plan for Twitter is a "suicide bomb" in the thread.

Others issued starker warnings, echoing the sentiments of Twitter employees.

"Be afraid, be actually afraid," former Politico Magazine editor Garrett M. Graff tweeted.

Although some media personalities have criticized the takeover, others are excited for the tech giant's potential under Musk's control.

"Automating Humanity" author and participant of Netflix's documentary "The Social Dilemma" Joe Toscano spoke with Fox News Digital on the deal.

"Whether you agree with what he's done over the last few months or not, it's unquestionable that he has already improved the transparency on the platform simply by jerking the board and investors around requiring them to disclose things that they never wanted to disclose," Toscano said. "And I think that's great."

Until Musk completes the takeover and begins to put his plan in place, it is hard to determine exactly what the future of the company will look like. The letter from Twitter employees and fears from liberal media suggest it will create a space for disinformation and hate speech.

However, other proponents of Musk's takeover suggest Twitter will become a safer place for free speech and fix issues within the company.

"[Victimhood] is the mantra among workers in Silicon Valley who want to sit at home. That's the problem," Ramaswamy said.

"I hope Elon Musk does something about it."

