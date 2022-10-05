Gutfeld riffs on media's panic as Musk-Twitter deal seems certain: 'They know the jig is up'

Liberal media figures and activists appear about to lose their cyber "crutch" as business titan Elon Musk appears poised to agree to purchase Twitter, Greg Gutfeld said Wednesday on "The Five."

While Musk had expressed concern over the amount of fake accounts and bots built into the social media company's corporate data, he again appears to be moving toward acquisition of the Jack Dorsey-founded platform.

On "The Five," Gutfeld said Twitter has served as an "opinion tree" for the leftist media, in that they are able to either share or acquire their company-line viewpoints from others on the service, while its management has simultaneously made overtures that make it appear biased against conservatives.

Twitter booted President Trump more than a year ago, and along with Facebook, throttled dissemination of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop bombshell that one former business partner of the first son suggested affected voters' choice in 2020.

Gutfeld noted how some in the media have claimed Musk's potential purchase will also "affect" the 2022 midterms, commenting that such Twitter users aren't using the word as a "value-neutral term."

"But you know what they're talking about -- They're telling you that they know the jig is up," he said. "It's like when squatters realize that the owner's coming back to their house, that they better cover up the rug stains with furniture and get the heck out. That's what's happening right now."

The "Gutfeld!" host added that many liberal Twitter users do at least implicitly recognize they've "had a free run" on the platform, given allegations of bias in its algorithm.

The media, he said, mistakenly believes Twitter itself represents the majority viewpoint on any particular issue, when in fact it at times acts as an echo chamber.

"It's actually just the media cycling through their own thoughts over and over again. And it's interesting because these are the people that use and abuse Twitter most, and they're the people who need at least," he said, noting media figures and activists already have proverbial microphones in their everyday life.

"So there's a sense of desperation that they're kind of losing a crutch. Twitter was their crutch."

In one clip played on "The Five," CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan -- a frequent sight interviewing Donald Trump's rallygoers about January 6 and claims of a stolen election -- compared Musk's potential purchase to a doomed matrimony.

"Have you ever been to a wedding where you're there and you're like, 'Oh, they really shouldn't be getting married. This is not going to work out'? – I mean, this is kind of what is happening," the Irish journalist said.

On the possibility that Musk allows Trump back on Twitter when he takes control, O'Sullivan added such a move could have "massive political implications" and give some in the GOP "pain[s] in the head," -- but noted the former president has said he will stick to his TruthSocial platform either way.