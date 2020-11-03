Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Trump's 'YMCA' music video reaches over 20 million views on Twitter

The president has been closing his rallies by dancing to the iconic Village People song

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

A music video featuring President Trump dancing to the iconic song "YMCA" has reached over 20 million views on Twitter. 

The video, which was created by pro-Trump meme creator Something Wicked, was shared on social media Monday morning. It features the president dancing to the 1978 smash hit from The Village People at the end of this campaign rallies leading up to Election Day. 

The president himself shared the video on Twitter early on Tuesday morning following his last campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. 

TWITTER CENSORS TRUMP'S TWEET KNOCKING SUPREME COURT'S PA VOTE, FACEBOOK ALSO CRACKS DOWN

Since then, the video, which he pinned to the top of his Twitter page, exploded to roughly 24 million views.

Trump also shared the video on his Facebook page, which earned an additional 4 million views.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump didn't always put on his boogie shoes at his campaign rallies. His dancing to "YMCA" appeared to have begun after he recovered from his bout with the coronavirus. 

In the final three days on the campaign trail, Trump held a whopping 14 rallies in key battleground states, hoping to prevent Joe Biden from flipping any of them back to blue. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.