Trump's 'YMCA' music video reaches over 20 million views on Twitter

A music video featuring President Trump dancing to the iconic song "YMCA" has reached over 20 million views on Twitter.

The video, which was created by pro-Trump meme creator Something Wicked, was shared on social media Monday morning. It features the president dancing to the 1978 smash hit from The Village People at the end of this campaign rallies leading up to Election Day.

The president himself shared the video on Twitter early on Tuesday morning following his last campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Since then, the video, which he pinned to the top of his Twitter page, exploded to roughly 24 million views.

Trump also shared the video on his Facebook page, which earned an additional 4 million views.

President Trump didn't always put on his boogie shoes at his campaign rallies. His dancing to "YMCA" appeared to have begun after he recovered from his bout with the coronavirus.

In the final three days on the campaign trail, Trump held a whopping 14 rallies in key battleground states, hoping to prevent Joe Biden from flipping any of them back to blue.