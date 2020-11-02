Twitter censors Trump's tweet knocking Supreme Court's Pa. vote, Facebook also cracks down

Twitter and Facebook cracked down on President Trump's account yet again Monday, this time over a post slamming a recent Supreme Court ruling on Pennsylvania's extension for ballot counting.

All eyes have been on Pennsylvania in recent weeks as polls between Trump and Joe Biden have tightened in the Keystone State. However, the Supreme Court ruled last week that Pennsylvania officials will be able to count ballots received up to three days after the election.

On Monday evening, Trump sounded the alarm on the "dangerous" precedent that was set.

"The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one," Trump wrote. "It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!"

However, Twitter users cannot automatically see the tweet.

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," a label warns before allowing users to view Trump's tweet.

There's also a warning label attached to the bottom of the tweet reading, "Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure," which links to a separate Twitter report on the subject.

Users cannot like or retweet Trump's post, only allowing quote tweets that force other users to provide a reaction to what was declared a "misleading" tweet.

Facebook took similar action, adding a label to Trump's post telling users: "Both voting by mail and voting in person have a long history of trustworthiness in the US. Voter fraud is extremely rare across voting methods." It identifies the Bipartisan Policy Center as its source.

President Trump has long feuded with Twitter and Facebook during this election cycle, specifically on the issue of censorship. A recent study last month showed the president being censored by both tech giants a whopping 65 times since May 2018.