Trump claims CBS, '60 Minutes' have treated him 'far worse' under new ownership

President Donald Trump again criticized "60 Minutes" and CBS leadership, claiming he has been faring worse under the company's new leadership.

"For those people that think I am close with the new owners of CBS, please understand that ‘60 Minutes’ has treated me far worse since the so-called 'takeover,' than they have ever treated me before. If they are friends, I’d hate to see my enemies!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.

Trump's latest comments came over a week after he criticized the network for interviewing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after she had announced her upcoming resignation from Congress.

"My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor [Greene], it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE!" Trump said.

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS and Paramount for comment.

CBS' parent company, Paramount, merged with Skydance Media in August, putting new Paramount CEO David Ellison in charge of the company. He quickly tapped Bari Weiss, who built her brand around the notion that legacy outlets suffer from liberal groupthink, to oversee CBS News.

The purchase followed Trump’s $16 million settlement in a 2024 lawsuit against CBS News and Paramount over a "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump referenced CBS' new leadership and the settlement during his own interview with "60 Minutes" in November.

"And actually '60 Minutes' paid me a lot of money. And you don’t have to put this on because I don’t want to embarrass you, and I’m sure you’re not," Trump said. "I think you have a great new leader, frankly, because the young woman that’s leading your whole enterprise is a great, from what I know, I don’t know her, but I hear she’s a great person."

Trump had not appeared on "60 Minutes" prior to that interview since 2020.

