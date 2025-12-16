Expand / Collapse search
Trump claims CBS, '60 Minutes' have treated him 'far worse' under new ownership

President Trump attacked the network for interviewing Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier this month

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Trump reminds ‘60 Minutes’ during interview it had to pay him a lot of money Video

Trump reminds ‘60 Minutes’ during interview it had to pay him a lot of money

President Donald Trump brought up his successful lawsuit against CBS News during an interview on ‘60 Minutes’ Sunday, telling host Norah O'Donnell the network had to pay him ‘a lot of money.’

President Donald Trump again criticized "60 Minutes" and CBS leadership, claiming he has been faring worse under the company's new leadership.

"For those people that think I am close with the new owners of CBS, please understand that ‘60 Minutes’ has treated me far worse since the so-called 'takeover,' than they have ever treated me before. If they are friends, I’d hate to see my enemies!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.

Trump's latest comments came over a week after he criticized the network for interviewing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after she had announced her upcoming resignation from Congress.

CBS STAFFERS ABUZZ AS BARI WEISS REPORTEDLY SET TO JOIN NETWORK'S TOP BRASS, 'NOBODY KNOWS' WHAT TO EXPECT

Trump, 60 Minutes

President Donald Trump has attacked CBS and Paramount despite its recent change in leadership. (Getty Images)

"My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor [Greene], it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE!" Trump said.

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS and Paramount for comment.

SCOTT PELLEY SAYS '60 MINUTES' HAS FACED 'NO CORPORATE INTERFERENCE' BY NEW PARAMOUNT OWNERS

President Donald Trump on CBS' "60 Minutes"

President Donald Trump gave an interview with "60 Minutes" in November, the first time he's appeared on the show since 2020. (Screenshot/CBS)

CBS' parent company, Paramount, merged with Skydance Media in August, putting new Paramount CEO David Ellison in charge of the company. He quickly tapped Bari Weiss, who built her brand around the notion that legacy outlets suffer from liberal groupthink, to oversee CBS News.

The purchase followed Trump’s $16 million settlement in a 2024 lawsuit against CBS News and Paramount over a "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump referenced CBS' new leadership and the settlement during his own interview with "60 Minutes" in November.

BARI WEISS REPORTEDLY 'STUNNED' '60 MINUTES' CREW BY ASKING WHY THE COUNTRY THINKS THEY'RE 'BIASED': REPORT

Trump may do "60 Minutes" interview

President Donald Trump received a $16 million settlement from CBS and Paramount after he sued the companies over a "60 Minutes" interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo; Reuters Photo; Screenshots/CBS News)

"And actually '60 Minutes' paid me a lot of money. And you don’t have to put this on because I don’t want to embarrass you, and I’m sure you’re not," Trump said. "I think you have a great new leader, frankly, because the young woman that’s leading your whole enterprise is a great, from what I know, I don’t know her, but I hear she’s a great person."

Trump had not appeared on "60 Minutes" prior to that interview since 2020.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

