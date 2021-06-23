New in-depth interview sees Trump call out Dems, WHO, mainstream media on Wuhan lab dismissal

Former President Donald Trump sat down recently with Dr. Nicole Saphier for an in-depth Fox Nation interview to discuss the recent findings surrounding coronavirus’ potential origins, the dismissal of the Wuhan lab leak theory, and the release of her new book of the same name, ‘Panic Attack: Playing Politics with Science.'

During the interview, Trump discussed his early claims about the Wuhan lab during the height of the pandemic—claims for which he was criticized and labeled racist and xenophobic by the media and politicians, including now Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It seemed pretty obvious to me—I called it a long time ago," Trump said.

Trump said that he was "a little surprised" the media had decided to even cover ramping evidence of a possible leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, given their early admonishments towards Trump and those who backed the theory.

"It seemed to be fading and now it’s the biggest subject there is in America today and probably throughout the world," Trump said.

Trump also took aim at Democrats and the World Health Organization for navigating alongside the media to downplay the lab leak theory.

"The Democrats fought it all the way—I don’t know why, it doesn’t make them look better or worse if it was Wuhan or someplace else, but they fought it," Trump said.

"Maybe because, that’s what I thought. If it was somebody else, they would have let it go forward."

"Why do you think people dismissed you?" asked Saphier.

"They love to cancel out certain people—I guess I’d be at the top of the list," Trump replied.

He added that the "tremendous harm and damage" inflicted by China on the world — not just America — may have led to the story's eventual traction.



Turning his attention to the WHO, Trump said they’ve become a "spokesman for China," and likely allowed serious damage to any evidence to occur by investigating in the wrong places at the wrong times.

Trump said that he believes that a possible lab leak was likely an accident. Still, the former president asserted that China should face consequences for its actions.

"Ideally, we have to make China pay," Trump said. "Something has to happen."

