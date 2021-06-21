Google's reported ties to Wuhan linked scientist points to one of the 'biggest scandals' of our time: Hilton

A new report revealing that Google and the USAID-funded Wuhan scientist Peter Daszak’s virus experiments for over a decade unearthed what could be considered one of the "biggest scandals" of our time, Steve Hilton said on Monday.

"It's honestly one of the biggest scandals for, I don't know, a hundred years." Hilton said during an appearance on "Fox News Primetime." "I can't think of a bigger one."

PETER DASZAK'S ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE CHANNELED MONEY TO WUHAN LAB

"The Next Revolution" host referenced the "shocking" report published by the "The National Pulse" which reveals financial ties between Google and Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, understood to be "a controversial group that has openly collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on ‘killer’ bat coronavirus research."

Daszak served on what The National Pulse called the World Health Organization’s "wildly compromised" COVID investigation team and reportedly personally "championed efforts" to debunk the growing Wuhan lab-leak theory as the origin for the virus.

The report, Hilton said, only lends further credence to his belief that Big Tech had been personally invested in silencing the origins speculation and other questions surrounding COVID-19.

"It's a really shocking story, and it just adds to this increasingly big mountain of evidence that we have got a massive establishment cover-up going on because the people at the heart of this know what they did," Hilton said.

"People like Peter Daszak, people like [Dr. Anthony] Fauci himself who, of course, initiated the work that Daszak then sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to make bat coronaviruses more airborne and more transmissible and more infectious to the human respiratory system – [a theory] we now know as the most likely origin of the pandemic," he continued. "They're covering it up because they know they’ve got a guilty conscience."

MEDIA FACT-CHECKERS, FACEBOOK CITED WUHAN LAB-LINKED SCIENTIST TO DEBUNK LAB LEAK THEORY

As the lab-leak theory continues to gain support among health experts and prominent politicians, Google has been working around the clock to "squash that explanation" and "try to direct people towards what they call the ‘natural origin theory’ -- for which there is literally zero evidence," Hilton explained.

"They have been looking for evidence all over the world for the last year…and have found no evidence of that. That's what Google has been pushing, especially YouTube, a division of Google," he said, "and now we know why, because they are implicated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They have a massive conflict of interest," Hilton continued, "and the way that the establishment has circled the wagons to protect themselves and what they have been doing, it's honestly one of the biggest scandals for, I don't know, a hundred years. I can't think of a bigger one if you think about the consequences of this pandemic and the idea that it was actually created by scientists who were arrogantly operating outside the bounds of the regulation that was in place and then covering their tracks. It is so scandalous."