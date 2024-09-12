Don Lemon slammed for mocking video of Melania Trump questioning assassination attempt on her husband: 'Sick'

Social media users called out former CNN host Don Lemon for ridiculing a recent video of former First Lady Melania Trump discussing the assassination attempt on her husband and asking questions about that fateful day.

On his multiple social media accounts this week, Lemon shared a video of himself making confused and frustrated faces in reaction to Melania Trump’s clip, during which she called the attempt on the former president's life on July 13 "horrible" and "distressing," and added that there is "more to the story." One of Trump's supporters, Corey Comperatore, was killed in the shooting.

X users blasted Lemon for mocking Melania sharing her views on her husband almost being assassinated, with one critic saying his comments were "sick."

TRUMP SAYS MELANIA ‘THOUGHT THE WORST HAS HAPPENED’ DURING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: ‘SHE CAN’T TALK ABOUT IT'

In her video – put out ahead of the upcoming release of her memoir "Melania" – the former first lady said, "The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?"

"There is definitely more to the story, and we need to uncover the truth," she added.

Shortly after the video was released, Lemon shared his own video with his reaction that was superimposed over the former first lady’s video.

As Melania's video played, Lemon was shown reacting to her comment, often by shaking his head, rolling his eyes, scratching his head, and showing general bewilderment. When Trump’s clip concluded, the video zoomed in on an exasperated Lemon putting his head into his hand.

The YouTube version of Lemon’s clip featured some extra mockery for Trump’s clip, as it was captioned, "Why does it look like A.I?!?"

Libs of TikTok shared the TikTok version of Lemon’s video to X on Wednesday, commenting, "Don Lemon mocks Melania Trump describing her distress over the attempted ass*ss*nation of her husband. Sick."

It appears Lemon deleted the video from his TikTok page, although it is still up on YouTube.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Lemon received backlash from conservatives with some calling the former CNN host "attention starved."

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula asked, "Hey @donlemon, so can you have empathy for a human without considering politics for once in your life?"

"We should all be distressed when someone tries to kill a former president and actually kills an innocent man in the crowd. Do better Don Lemon," radio host Stacy Washington wrote.

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong remarked, "What a sick freak."

Sky News host Rita Panahi commented, "Really @donlemon you’re going to mock a woman distressed by an assassination attempt against her husband & the many unanswered questions that remain to this day. Classy."

"There can't be a more pathetic, attention-starved human being on the planet. What person in their right mind would ever mock a wife over an assassination attempt against her husband? Don Lemon, everyone!," Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote.

Lemon and Trump did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP