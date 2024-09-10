Melania raises questions about Trump assassination attempt in video promoting her new memoir

Former First Lady Melania Trump is raising questions about the assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump.

"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience," Trump said in a video statement on X. "Now, the silence around it feels heavy."

"I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?" she continued. "There is definitely more to the story and we need to uncover the truth."

MELANIA WILL ‘MOST CERTAINLY’ HAVE INFLUENCE ON TRUMP'S VP PICK, SAYS FORMER WHITE HOUSE AIDE

At the end of the video, the former first lady promoted her memoir, which is now available for pre-order ahead of its Oct. 1 release date.

The book, titled "Melania" is "the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path," according to the description.

"The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life," the description reads. "Melania includes stories and images never before shared with the public.

Following the assassination attempt in July, Mrs. Trump called for the country to "reunite," calling for courage and common sense to "bring us back together as one."

TRUMP SAYS MELANIA ‘THOUGHT THE WORSE HAS HAPPENED’ DURING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: ‘SHE CAN’T TALK ABOUT IT'

She said the gunman was "a monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine" who attempted to "ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration."

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she wrote, adding that her husband is a generous and caring man.

In July, the former first lady announced the memoir's release and last month the book soared to the top spot on multiple Amazon ‘Best Sellers’ lists.

"Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows," the former first lady previously told Fox News Digital. "Each story shaped me into who I am today."

She continued, adding that "although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth."