Trudeau, Liberals creating a 'Tiananmen square' scene: Victor Davis Hanson

Whether he wanted to or not, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his allies in the Liberal Party are appearing to create a Tiananmen Square-style scene of standoff between the government and peaceful demonstrations against that authority, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson said Wednesday.

In 1989, Chinese Communist troops in tanks and armed with rifles attacked their own civilians in Tiananmen Square, leading to the iconic photo of a single protester standing face to face with a government tank.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Hanson suggested the standoff is giving off similar optics:

"I think they're inadvertently doing their best to sort of make a Tiananmen Square scene where they're in the tank and the truckers are the citizen that says, ‘come on’," he said.

"And I don't think they intended to make this a fault line or to be iconic. But what's happened, Tucker, is that the truckers have been iconic of this fault line throughout the middle of North America -- on one side, you have these people who are muscular and they brave the weather and there are out there with COVID and they're bringing our food and our building materials and our fuel, and they're opposed on the other hand, by the ‘Zoom Class’ whose profited enormously pretty much in safety due to these truckers and people like them," Hanson added.

"And yet the truckers tend to have the pragmatic because they're in the real world. They have to deal with real things and they have greater common sense."

Hanson told Carlson the truckers have independently analyzed Trudeau's mandates, and come to the conclusion that there's no legitimate reason for continued life-by-executive-fiat.

Hanson predicted that despite his growing implementation of executive orders and enforcement of drastic laws like one geared toward counter-terrorism, Trudeau will lose in the end to the truckers and demonstrators.

"I don't think Trudeau is going to win this. Even the optics are bad that he has a pajama-boy persona and these people are wonderful people. They're practical people and they're empathetic. And I think eventually … Trudeau's going to lose," he said.

"It's really a referendum on this ongoing cultural struggle that we're having in this country against an entrenched bureaucratic elite and the corporations, Silicon Valley, the media – versus the average person that has nothing other than common sense and popular support."