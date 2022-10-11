Tomi Lahren slams Politico for publishing GOP candidate's sexual assault: Where's the #MeToo movement?

OutKick host Tomi Lahren ripped Politico for publishing Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green's sexual assault story, asking why feminists are not publicly outraged. Appearing on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, Lahren said the so-called MeToo movement is supposed to defend women like Green, who slammed the outlet for publicizing that she was sexually assaulted while in the military.

JENNIFER RUTH-GREEN TAKES AIM AT POLITICAL OPPOSITION AFTER POLITICO PUBLISHES RECORDS OF HER SEXUAL ASSAULT

TOMI LAHREN: It's in the actual agenda of MeToo to make sure that those survivors, those victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment, are able to tell their own stories and control their own narratives. That is a big part of this entire MeToo movement. Apparently, if you have an R behind your name, you don't get that grace, and you don't get that opportunity because, if they think they can use it to weaponize it against a Republican, they're going to do that.

I'd also like to draw attention to the fact that this candidate, Jennifer-Ruth Green, this Republican woman of color who is not only a survivor but a veteran, someone who sacrificed her life and went through something horrific in the service of her country, she could have used that herself. She could have used that and said she was a victim. She could have made it about herself in this race, and it might have actually helped her in some circles. She chose not to because that's not what she wanted this race to be about.