Tomi Lahren slams Hillary Clinton for decrying backlash against women: 'Talk about the pot calling the kettle black'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren blasted Hillary Clinton Wednesday after the former secretary of state blamed social media for fueling a backlash against female politicians.

"Talk about the pot calling the kettle black," Lahren said on her Fox Nation "Final Thoughts."

"The woman who not only enabled her husband’s predatory behavior but did everything she could to silence and disparage his accusers ... the woman who championed a campaign team to handle these so-called 'bimbo eruptions;' and set out to destroy the lives, reputations and character of Bill’s accusers ... the woman who referred to the very true Monica Lewinsky scandal as a 'right-wing conspiracy,'" Lahren said.

"The woman who, just a few weeks ago, publicly labeled female presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard a 'Russian asset' ... is now getting on her self-serving soapbox to lament how female politicians are being abused on social media ... are you freakin’ kidding me, Hillary?"

Speaking at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in central London last week, Clinton promoted a book she co-authored with her daughter Chelsea about inspirational female leaders -- and blamed social media for subjecting "successful women" to a heightened level of scrutiny.

“I do think there is a reaction to a lot of the success of women and the roles of women right now,” said Clinton, “and I think social media has lit that up, in a very destructive and toxic way. People may have thought a lot of things in the past but now it is amplified and it is viral.”

"Are you really that oblivious or do you just think the rest of us are?" Lahren responded.

"But it wouldn’t be a Hillary event if she didn’t -- once again, for the millionth time -- blame misogyny for her loss to Donald Trump. And once again I’ll remind Hillary, her gender had nothing to do with it -- her lies, corruption and lack of productive policies did. "

Clinton also said the criticism aimed at teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg is motivated by misogyny and sexism.

"First of all," The Fox Nation host said, responding to Clinton's remarks. "The Democratic Party needs to get its story straight. If gender is just a figment of our imagination, why does the Left use it to push the victimhood narrative when it’s useful?"

"Furthermore, likely the only reason we are talking about this Greta Thunberg at all is because of her age and gender. So once again, you can’t thrust yourself in the spotlight for attention and then complain when you get it," Lahren said.

"That’s what truly annoys me," she continued. "Yes, I myself have been called many many horrible names on social media, mostly by those on the Left, but I don’t use it as an excuse and I don’t cry sexism because guess what? Yes, I am a woman who knowingly put myself in the spotlight. I don’t expect to be shielded from criticism and comments I don’t like. That’s how it goes."

Lahren applauded Clinton's effort to focus on "gutsy women," "but correct me if I’m wrong," she said, " I don’t think the definition of 'gutsy' means blaming everyone else for your problems, losses, and disappointments."

To see Lahren's full remarks and for more episodes of Tomi Lahren's daily commentary offering a refreshing and unfiltered perspective on issues across the country, join Fox Nation and watch "Final Thoughts" today.

