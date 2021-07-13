Tomi Lahren: Cuban-Americans understand what freedom means, but Dems 'don't want to hear it'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday following a tumultuous weekend of protests in Cuba. Protesters demanded freedom and are calling for an end to the country’s communist dictatorship as the country goes through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

TOMI LAHREN: (Democrats) are not listening to immigrants who came to this country and fled socialism and communism. They won't listen to them. … You can be free or you can be dependent and beholden on government but you can’t be both. The people of Cuba are showing us what freedom means to them. That’s why you are seeing many of them with that American flag.

I was just in Miami this weekend. I saw so many Cuban-Americans really uplifting not only their own flag but also the American flag. They understand more than some of the whiny, entitled celebrities and athletes in this country, what freedom means. They know we need to preserve it not only in Cuba but also in the United States of America. They are making that heard. The Democrats, though, they don’t want to hear it.

