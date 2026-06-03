Iran 'already agreed' to giving up nuclear weapon ambitions, Trump reveals

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President Donald Trump said during an interview Wednesday that Iran had "already agreed" to not having a nuclear weapon.

"I did have to say we have to do something about Iran, because regardless of how well we’re doing, we can’t let them have a nuclear weapon," he said during an interview on The New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast. "They’ve already agreed they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon."

Host Miranda Devine pressed further on his statement and Trump added, "Oh yeah, they’ve agreed to that."

However, the president acknowledged Iran could always change its mind.

WH MAINTAINS TRUMP CONSISTENT IN FIRM STANCE ON IRAN NUKES — AND SHOWS OFF RECEIPTS

"I mean, now they can change their mind, but that was one of the things they’ve had to agree, they’ve agreed to that. That was the big thing," he said.

Devine also asked Trump about reporting by Axios that he got angry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The outlet reported that the president said, "‘Are you f---ing crazy? What are you f---ing doing? I helped you stay out of jail.’"

Trump said he did speak to Netanyahu in those terms.

"I wouldn’t say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon," he said. "You know, at some point I said, ‘Bibi we gotta stop this, we gotta stop it.’"

"But I have a very good relationship. We’ve done well together. He always says we could never have done it, but everybody knows that we could have never done it without the United States. But we’ve worked very well together," Trump added.

TRUMP INSISTS IRAN TALKS ARE ON, SAYING DEAL IS 'NOT A SIMPLE THING'

Trump denied reporting that talks with Iran were no longer happening on Tuesday, writing on Truth Social, "Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the U.S.A., stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous. The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today."

"Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, 'It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!'" he added.

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