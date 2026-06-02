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Fetterman on why he supports Trump's ballroom, and his shock at Democrats who doubt last assassination attempt

'More than a third of my party thinks that was a hoax, that’s wild'

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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Sen John Fetterman on why he supports a new White House ballroom Video

Sen John Fetterman on why he supports a new White House ballroom

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman discusses why he supports a White House ballroom and the aftermath of the latest assassination attempt against President Donald Trump. (The Katie Miller Podcast)

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FIRST ON FOX — Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., discussed why he supports President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project in an interview published Tuesday, where he also assailed members of his own party who doubted the validity of the April assassination attempt.

During an interview segment on "The Katie Miller Podcast," Miller and Fetterman discussed the April 25 shooting during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, which Trump was attending for the first time as president. Miller was also in attendance with her husband, White House senior advisor Stephen Miller.

"Now more than a third of my party thinks that was a hoax, that’s wild," Fetterman said in a clip obtained by Fox News Digital. "Everyone was there, you could confirm that was real in the middle of that. And the first assassination [attempt in Butler] where he was hit in the [ear], that was in my state. And how crazy, how dangerous and how awful that was. And half an inch over to the left … and that could have plunged our nation into untold chaos."

A poll in April found about one-third of Democratic respondents thought the April 25 shooting was staged.

WITNESSES RECOUNT CHAOS AT WHCA DINNER AFTER SHOOTING, SECRET SERVICE AGENTS DREW GUNS TO EVACUATE TRUMP

U.S. Senator John Fetterman speaking to media at the U.S. Capitol

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to the media at the U.S. Capitol on March 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

Fetterman recounted how the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner could have impacted the country.

"And now here we were, back at that event and walking in, it takes 30 minutes to get to the table, you can confirm how crowded it is there… the entire line of succession is in a room not much bigger than where we [are] shooting this," he said. 

"So that’s why, there should be a secure facility like a ballroom," the Pennsylvania senator added.  

In May, Trump told reporters that the future White House ballroom would not just serve as an event venue, but as a hardened security structure designed to support presidential operations and large gatherings amid heightened concerns following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SHOOTING SHARPENS FOCUS ON TRUMP’S BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION PROPOSAL

President Donald Trump speaking to the press at the White House with construction site in background

President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2026, with the construction site of his proposed ballroom visible. (Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump said the ballroom will run about six stories deep, describing the building as made of "impenetrable" steel and four-inch-thick glass. He said 9,000 pounds of concrete is being used.

"For me, he could start it today, it’s not going to be finished by the time the term’s up," Fetterman told Miller. "So it’s like that phrase, ‘Planting a tree that you are not going to sit under the shade of it,’ kind of thing. So it’s like a facility that’s necessary, anyone that’s been at those kinds of events at the House, it’s under a tent and people wearing shoes unlike yours in the mud and grass and that's just not what’s appropriate for a nation like ours."

'SHARK TANK' STAR BACKS TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM PLAN AMID SECURITY CONCERNS: ‘IT’S BIPARTISAN’

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller helping his wife Katie Miller at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller leaves with his wife Katie Miller after shots broke out at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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Fetterman's full interview with Miller will be published at 6 p.m. ET.

The appearance by Fetterman, whose steadfast support for Israel has made him no shortage of enemies on the left, on the conservative figure's podcast had far-left journalist Mehdi Hasan fuming.

Fox News’ Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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