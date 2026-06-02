Carville shreds Dems' 2024 autopsy, says Harris campaign was 'most ineffective $2 billion ever spent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville and his co-host Al Hunt mocked the Democratic Party’s recent 2024 election autopsy last week, saying the reasons their party lost are glaringly obvious.

A year and a half after the 2024 election, the Democratic National Committee released a whopping 192-page report purporting to explain how their party failed in keeping the presidency and in races across the country.

Carville and Hunt, both of whom have warned time and time again how the Democratic Party needs to abandon its "woke" policies, criticized the report.

"The supposedly much awaited Democratic autopsy on 2024 came out. To call it a total dud would be to elevate it," Hunt said on the "Politics War Room" podcast. "It avoided—it didn't mention Biden's age. It didn't mention Gaza. It didn't mention Kamala Harris's campaign problems."

LIBERAL NY TIMES COLUMNIST ROASTS DEM ELECTION AUTOPSY AS 'RIDICULOUS,' SAYS AI COULD HAVE DONE A BETTER JOB

While Hunt said there may be some value to studying issues like digital ad placement, he said that his ultimate takeaways were because President Biden waited too long to get out of the race and that Harris wasn't a good candidate.

"Completely agree with you," Carville replied. "If there's one fact about the 2024 election that you need to autopsy above all, and it's this: From Labor Day to election day, the Harris campaign had available and spent $2 billion. I don't think we got a vote on election day that we weren't going to get on Labor Day anyway. Why wouldn't you want to know?"

Carville clarified that he is not suggesting anybody skimmed money by any means, but rather he wants to know why the money was spent so ineffectively to the point it failed to reach persuadable voters.

"Clearly, this was the most ineffective $2 billion ever spent. How was it allocated? Why didn't it do any good? Is there a way that we could have done it better? There has to be," he said.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN REPORTEDLY SPENT 6 FIGURES ON ‘CALL HER DADDY’ PODCAST WITH FEWER THAN 1 MILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS

"When an airplane crashes, the last thing anybody says, 'Well, we just need to look ahead. We don't need to look back.' No, actually, you want to find out, was it the landing gear? Was it the air traffic control? Was it the weather? Was it terrorism? Was it ran out of gas? I don't know. But the last thing you want to do is say, 'Well, there's nothing to see here, folks. Let's go on,' And it's idiotic," he added. "It was a prime example of just staggering Washington Democratic—call it ‘incompetence’ gives it too much of a word—and I don't know if there's anything to do about it, can be done about it or should be done about it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris and Biden’s offices and did not receive immediate reply.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP