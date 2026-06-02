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Military sister surprises graduating brother by delivering his diploma after overseas deployment

The emotional reunion between Kalen and Mauriana Barksdale has reached millions online

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Military sister reunites with brother at his graduation after serving overseas Video

Military sister reunites with brother at his graduation after serving overseas

U.S. Army specialist Mauriana Barksdale surprises her brother Kalen at his high school graduation in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after serving overseas. The emotional reunion, caught on camera, shows Kalen's shock and joy as his military sister delivers his diploma. Mariana expressed gratitude for making it home for this significant family milestone, reflecting on the challenges of her deployment.

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A heartwarming military homecoming is gaining attention online after a deployed sister gave her graduating brother the surprise of a lifetime.

Kalen Barksdale started his walk across the stage to receive his diploma from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in Wisconsin, only for a school official to pause and tell him that it was not there.

Initially dismayed, Barksdale soon realized his diploma was there after all and that his sister, Mauriana — who had been serving overseas — had arrived to deliver it.

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Mauriana and Kalen Barksdale hugging

Mauriana and Kalen Barksdale hug at Kalen's high school graduation. (Milwaukee Lutheran/Fox & Friends)

"My first initial reaction was embarrassment because that's a huge milestone to achieve..." Kalen said, recounting the surprise on "Fox & Friends."

Concern turned into surprise when Kalen learned the setback was "a setup for something greater."

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Mauriana Barksdale holding diploma

Mauriana Barksdale carries her brother's diploma between the rows of graduates. (Milwaukee Lutheran/Fox & Friends)

Mauriana made her way down the aisle to the crowd's cheers and applause while holding Kalen's diploma. The siblings shared a warm hug when they met.

"There was a lot going through my mind at that time," Mauriana recalled.

"[I was] so grateful to have been able to make it home because there was a possibility that I wouldn't have been able to be here for that moment..."

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Active duty military son surprises his mom on her graduation day: 'Welcome home!' Video

Mauriana thanked Milwaukee Lutheran High School for helping coordinate the surprise.

The emotional reunion has reached millions online, warming hearts across the country.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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