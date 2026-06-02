Scott Pelley fired at CBS News after blowups with Bari Weiss, new '60 Minutes' producer

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Veteran "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley was fired from the long-running CBS News show on Tuesday following a bitter clash with the network's editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and new "60 Minutes" executive producer Nick Bilton.

Pelley's exit came after he lashed out at Bilton during an all-staff meeting Monday where he accused Weiss of "murdering" the storied newsmagazine program and bluntly told Bilton, who has no linear television experience, that he has "slender qualifications" for his new role. Before joining "60 Minutes," Bilton was a documentary filmmaker and a technology journalist for The New York Times and Vanity Fair.

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Puck media correspondent Dylan Byers reported Tuesday that CBS News leadership held a meeting with Pelley and that "the two sides did not find common ground," accelerating Pelley's exit from the network. Weiss reportedly asked Pelley to make an apology and accused him of creating a hostile work environment.

Fox News Digital previously learned that Weiss and Bilton repeatedly reached out to Pelley to express they wanted him to remain a "60 Minutes" correspondent and that he hadn't engaged with them prior to Monday's tense showdown, according to a source familiar to CBS News leadership.

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Pelley erupted at the meeting over last week's abrupt firing of several "60 Minutes" staffers, including correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega as well as executive producer Tanya Simon, referring to their ouster as "Black Thursday." Weiss appointed Bilton as Simon's successor the same day.

Pelley, who previously served as the "CBS Evening News" anchor from 2011-2017, first joined CBS News in 1989 and later joined "60 Minutes" as a correspondent in 2004.

In recent years, Pelley was outspoken with criticism of his bosses, including at CBS News' parent company Paramount. In April 2025, he took aim at Paramount following the resignation of "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens, who claimed he no longer had editorial independence as the company was engaged in mediation talks with President Donald Trump's legal team to settle a lawsuit he filed in 2024.

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"Our parent company, Paramount, is trying to complete a merger," Pelley told viewers at the time. "The Trump administration must approve it. Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories have been blocked, but Bill felt he lost the independence that honest journalism required."

"No one here is happy about it, but in resigning, Bill proved one thing. He was the right person to lead ’60 Minutes’ all along," he added.

The merger was in reference to Paramount's $8 billion takeover by Skydance Media, run by David Ellison, Paramount's new CEO, who appointed Weiss as CBS News' editor-in-chief last fall.

Weeks later, he slammed Trump for filing lawsuits against journalists and their companies "for nothing" during a commencement address at Wake Forest University. Trump accused CBS News of election interference over how the network handled its "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Paramount made an eight-figure settlement to Trump days before his FCC approved of the Paramount-Skydance merger.

"Our previous owners at CBS faced political pressure and crumbled," Pelley reportedly said in March .

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Back in January, Pelley swiped Weiss , reportedly telling colleagues, "She needs to take her job a little bit more seriously." That comment came after Weiss clashed with Alfonsi, who accused her of having political motives when she pulled a segment about the infamous El Salvador prison CECOT moments before it was set to air in December. It ultimately aired a month later.

Remaining "60 Minutes" correspondents include Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim. Anderson Cooper previously announced his departure from "60 Minutes" as a correspondent in February after nearly two decades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

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