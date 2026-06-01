South Carolina assisted living manager fired after mocking Pam Bondi's cancer diagnosis in viral video

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A South Carolina assisted living facility manager has been fired following online backlash after posting a video mocking Pam Bondi's thyroid cancer diagnosis, prompting criticism across social media.

A TikTok video reposted Saturday by the X account, "I Meme, Therefore I Am," showed Rosalyn Holt, a former business office manager at Helena Square Assisted Living in Port Royal, South Carolina, apparently recording a video at work while mocking Bondi's diagnosis.

In one image featured in the TikTok, Bondi — who left the Department of Justice in early April and has undergone treatment for thyroid cancer — appears alongside on-screen text reading, "So after months of silencing Epstein victims, her throat chakra is rapidly destroying her?? Oh."

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In the screenshot of her TikTok profile, Holt calls herself a "witchy woman," "appalled citizen" and "agent of change," along with the words "astrology," "witchery" and "lifestyle."

In a Saturday Facebook post , Helena Square wrote in part, "Navion Senior Solutions is aware of recent social media activity involving one of our employees that has generated concern within the community and online discussion platforms. The views and statements expressed in personal social media posts are solely those of the individual and do not reflect the values, mission, or standards of our organization."

In a Sunday Facebook post , Helena Square wrote, "Following a thorough review of the matter referenced in our May 30th statement, the individual involved is no longer employed by Helena Square/Navion Senior Solutions."

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"While we do not discuss individual personnel matters, we want to reaffirm that the conduct reflected by the former team member in the social media post is inconsistent with the values of Navion Senior Solutions and the standards we expect of all team members," the company continued. "The views expressed in the video were solely those of the individual and in no way represent Navion Senior Solutions, our team members, or the residents we serve."

"We recognize the concerns expressed by members of the community and appreciate those who brought this matter to our attention," the statement added. "Respect, compassion, dignity, and professionalism remain fundamental to who we are and how we serve our residents, families, team members, and communities every day. We remain committed to earning and maintaining the trust of all those we serve."

In a statement to Fox News Digital , Amanda Wickert, chief experience officer for Navion Senior Solutions, said, "As stated in our public communication, the individual involved is no longer employed by Helena Square Assisted Living and Navion Senior Solutions. Consistent with our practice, we do not discuss the specifics of personnel matters, including the circumstances surrounding an individual's separation from employment."

Wickert added, "We can confirm that we took the matter seriously, conducted a review, and took appropriate action. The conduct reflected in the social media content is inconsistent with the values of our organization and the standards we expect of our team members."

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Fox News Digital attempted to reach Holt for comment but did not immediately receive a response.