John Fetterman erupts over 'creeper' Graham Platner, suggesting he's a 'Nazi sympathizer'

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., attacked Maine Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner as a "creeper" and a "Nazi sympathizer" in light of his latest scandal on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters in Washington, D.C., Fetterman expressed frustration after it was reported over the weekend that Platner had sent explicit messages to at least six women despite being married and maintained an active profile on Kik, an anonymous chatting platform notorious for lax identification methods that have enabled the proliferation of child sexual abuse material.

"What kind of a creeper has spent a decade on a platform like Kik, and send a dozen explicit kinds of messages and who knows what else?" Fetterman told CNN.

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Fetterman also repeatedly referred to Platner as "P-Hustle" in reference to Platner's username from his old Reddit account where he made several controversial comments about minimizing sexual assault, masturbating in public facilities and claiming a wounded soldier "didn’t deserve to live."

The Pennsylvania senator also referred to the scandal surrounding Platner's now-covered-up tattoo that resembled a Nazi symbol, which he had kept uncovered for 18 years.

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"All I'm saying is when I was growing up, if someone had a clear Nazi tattoo on them, you probably could conclude that they’re a Nazi sympathizer," Fetterman said. "Are you going to continue to defend that or dismiss that?"

However, Fetterman stopped short of supporting Platner's presumptive Republican opponent, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, over Platner, adding that "we’ll all have to work together" if Platner wins the general election.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Platner's campaign for comment.

During the day, Fetterman also called out Democrats for refusing to condemn Platner's growing list of scandals.

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"I'm saying that the last time Democrats leaned in on a guy that was sending, you know, [these] kinds of messages to women, I think that was like Swalwell, you know," Fetterman said. "I don't know, that's not someone I'm ever gonna carry water for."