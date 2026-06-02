Fox News dominates on YouTube in May, more than triples every broadcast network

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Fox News finished May 2026 as the No. 1 news brand on YouTube, with a staggering 338.8 million video views, more than tripling viewership of each of the three broadcast networks.

Fox News beat No. 2 MS NOW by over 100 million views, as the progressive cable outlet finished with 212.8 million. Fox News has been No. 1 among competitive news brands on YouTube with video views every month in 2026.

CNN managed 154.1 million video views, while broadcast outlets ABC News (105.7 million), NBC News (82.4 million) and CBS News (37.6 million) fell far behind, with Fox News outdrawing the three combined.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL WALLOPS CNN, MS NOW VIEWERSHIP DURING FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

The flagship Fox News account has over 15.5 million subscribers and the Fox News Clips platform, which launched last year and provides the latest reporting and analysis from Fox News Channel, continues to grow.

Fox News Clips drew over 34.9 million views in May, an 18% increase year-over-year.

Fox News also finished No. 1 in social engagement with 79.3 million social media interactions across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok, according to Emplifi & Comscore Social.

Fox News piled up 38.1 million Facebook interactions, 15.8 million Instagram interactions, 5 million X interactions and, according to Comscore Social, 20.4 million TikTok interactions. Altogether, Fox News drove 1.3 billion total social video views.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-RATED NON-ELECTION YEAR EVER, ‘THE FIVE’ CONTINUES HISTORIC RUN

In April, Fox News Digital finished April as the No. 1 news organization in multiplatform minutes, views and total unique visitors as the brand continues to dominate the media landscape.

Last month, Fox News Digital was touted when Fox Corporation held its annual upfront presentation to advertisers, media buyers and journalists.

FOX NEWS TOUTED AT ANNUAL UPFRONT PRESENTATION TO ADVERTISERS: ‘WE’RE NOT JUST COMPETING, WE ARE DOMINATING’

"We’re meeting audiences where they are, across platforms, across generations, wherever and however they consume news," Fox News anchor Bret Baier said.

"Online, Fox News is [the] No. 1 publisher for time spent, averaging 143 million monthly unique visitors," he added. "So, to put it simply, more people spend time getting their news on FoxNews.com than anywhere else."

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum told advertisers that it was also a record year for the company on YouTube, with a best-ever 4.5 billion video views.