Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass silent as Kathy Griffin accuses LAPD of White nationalism

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stayed silent on Monday as comedian Kathy Griffin accused her city's police force of being part of "White nationalism."

During an Instagram Live event, Griffin spoke to Bass about what she believed were unfair attacks against the incumbent mayor.

"I really think that a lot of the adversity comes your way because you're a Black woman," Griffin said, adding that the Los Angeles City Council and Los Angeles Police Department "can be hostile" against her.

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Bass smirked at the comment while Griffin continued.

"Talk to us, if you can, about what it's like dealing with such a maybe non-diverse group of law enforcement, although they are diverse, but there's maybe some White nationalism in law enforcement, is my opinion, and [the] city council has been messy. So how do you deal with those elements?" Griffin said.

Bass did not respond to the accusation that there was White nationalism in law enforcement and instead clarified that she does not have the power to enforce the LAPD against federal officers during immigration raids.

Rival mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt reacted to a clip of the exchange, posting on X that Bass was "scared and desperate."

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Throughout the interview, Bass also emphasized that her power was limited regarding several local issues.

"I'm also not in charge of the schools. I'm not in charge of healthcare," Bass said.

"So when school lunches are being taken away by, I believe, the feds, then they blame you?" Griffin asked.

"Yes, exactly," Bass said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAPD and the mayor's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Bass has previously called for police reform in 2020, though she has largely shown support for the LAPD and pushed for higher recruitment numbers. However, she has had controversial racial and political goals for the department in the past.

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In 2023, a summary of her public safety goals and police reforms included efforts to "identify, discipline, and/or terminate officers associated with right-wing domestic extremist organizations" and remove obstacles for "ethnic groups disproportionately left out of new officer training."