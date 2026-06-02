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Chicago high school faces outcry after axing Arabic program

School officials cite a $732M deficit and low enrollment as the reason for the change

By Kristine Parks Fox News
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A Chicago high school's decision to eliminate its Arabic language program due to low enrollment and budget constraints has sparked backlash from community members who argue the course is vital for inclusion and diversity.

Lincoln Park High School (LPHS) announced it will no longer offer Arabic to incoming freshmen. The decision comes as Chicago Public Schools (CPS) grapples with a projected $732.5 million deficit, forcing district-wide cuts to teaching and administrative staff, according to a new report by The Chicago Tribune.

LPHS Principal Eric Steinmiller defended the decision during a May 21 local school council meeting. Steinmiller explained that beyond the district’s severe financial constraints, the Arabic program enrolled a total of just 20 students this year and ranked as the school's "lowest-performing" International Baccalaureate (IB) language track based on test scores.

However, the decision has upset local activists, parents, and students who are demanding the administration reverse course. An online petition protesting the cancellation has already garnered more than 1,500 signatures.

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Female students in hijabs at school lockers

Students walk to class at Iman Academy Southwest on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"Eliminating access to Arabic for incoming students would limit educational opportunities and reduce the diversity of language offerings available at LPHS," the petition reads. "Language programs are essential not only for academic growth, but also for fostering empathy, inclusion, and cross-cultural understanding within our school community."

The group frames the programming as evidence of the school's "commitment to educational equity, multicultural learning, and the long-term success of LPHS students."

The Chicago branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also criticized the school's decision. Jordan Esparza-Kelley, communications coordinator for CAIR-Chicago, argued the language provides vital real-world skills, similar to learning Spanish.

"No one would propose the removal of trigonometry at a school, right? However, only a subset of students will go on in their life and do that specific variant of math," Esparza-Kelley argued. "The other side of that is every student there speaks. Language programs in general, I think, are more fruitful than some of the other programs that would never have a floating question mark over their heads."

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A sign displayed on the front of Chicago Public Schools headquarters building.

A sign is displayed on the front of the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 5, 2022.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Students who spoke at the LSC meeting claimed the program suffered from low enrollment because school leadership under-promoted it to students.

Steinmiller noted that the school sought external funding to keep the program afloat. In 2022, LPHS was awarded a one-time, $100,000 grant spread over three years from the Qatar Foundation International. However, that funding was not enough to sustain the program long-term, according to LSC co-chair Amy Zemnick.

"I’m not saying there’s not value in the program, and if there was money, absolutely, we would love to keep it, but there’s a lot of different factors here that play into why it’s not sustainable," Zemnick told The Tribune. "The main one being we just don’t have the money or the kids."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Chicago Public Schools reaffirmed that financial constraints and a lack of student interest left them with no choice.

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Empty blue classroom seats and desks

An empty Chicago Public Schools classroom is seen on Dec. 15, 2025. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) works continuously to provide a well-rounded and high-quality education in all settings, with lots of options, to best prepare students for college and careers," a spokesperson said. "Lincoln Park High School administrators are committed to a curriculum that honors and reflects the diversity of Chicago and the world. The school, however, can no longer justify the costs associated with the Arabic language programming due to a significant decline in student interest." 

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CPS noted that nine other schools across the district still offer Arabic as a world language. The district added that the 16 LPHS students currently enrolled in the track will be permitted to finish their fourth and final year of the program next year.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

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