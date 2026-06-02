Jill Biden admits President Biden would not have been able to serve another four years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former first lady Jill Biden said during an interview on Tuesday that her husband, former President Joe Biden, would not have been able to serve another four years, citing his cancer diagnosis.

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Jill Biden if she thought her husband would have been in a good place to serve another four years in the White House.

"Well, not from what I know now," Biden said. "My God. Who knew? It was so shocking to get that cancer diagnosis. I mean, we had, you know, here I was, I’m looking through travel magazines like, ‘Oh, where are we going to go? What are we going to do,’ and then we get this cancer diagnosis and I think, what am I doing? Like, our whole life has changed now. It was just shocking."

Earlier in the day, Jill Biden told MS NOW's "Morning Joe" that she didn't know whether he would have been able to serve a second term.

BIDEN ADMITS HE MIGHT NOT HAVE LASTED ANOTHER TERM IF HE'D BEEN RE-ELECTED: 'WHO THE HELL KNOWS?'

"The diagnosis came in May of 2025, and considering what the president’s health is now, had he continued his re-election bid, had he been elected again, would he have been able to serve as president? Would he have had to resign?" MS NOW host Jonathan Lemire asked Biden.

The former first lady responded, "I don’t know, I don’t know the answer to that."

Jill Biden released a new book titled "View from the East Wing: A Memoir" on Tuesday.

She also asserted during the "Morning Joe" interview that her husband would have beaten Trump in the race when asked if Joe thought he would have defeated the current president had he remained in the race.

"I believe he would have beat Donald Trump in that election," Jill Biden said.

BIDEN STRUGGLED TO FILM 2024 CAMPAIGN VIDEOS AMID DECLINING HEALTH, NEW BOOK CLAIMS: 'THE MAN COULD NOT SPEAK'

Joe Biden was asked if he thought he would last another term in the White House during an interview in 2025.

"Do you think you would've had the vigor to serve another four years in office?" USA Today's Susan Page asked at the time.

"I don't know," Biden said . "That's why I thought when I first announced, talking to Barack [Obama] about it, I said I thought I was the person. I had no intention of running after [my son] Beau died — for real, not a joke. And then when Trump was running again for re-election, I really thought I had the best chance of beating him."

The former first lady has given interviews with several outlets ahead of the book's release, during which she admitted that she worried former President Biden was having a stroke during the debate in June 2024 against President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I don't know what happened," she said, responding to a question about what happened during the debate in a CBS interview last week. "I mean, as I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he's having a stroke,’ and it scared me to death."

Immediately following the debate, however, the then-first lady gushed over her husband's performance in front of supporters.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP