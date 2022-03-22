Tomi Lahren calls out 'collusion' between media, Democrats: Americans can see what's going on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren weighed in after podcaster Joe Rogan called out mainstream media for suppressing stories on Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election. On "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, Lahren said Rogan is acting as the voice of average Americans who can see collusion between media and Democrats, and she calls on the American public to ‘stay vigilant.'

JOE ROGAN TO THE MEDIA: ‘THE ANSWER IS NOT TO SILENCE ME,’ IT'S FOR ‘YOU TO DO BETTER’

TOMI LAHREN: This is why folks like Joe Rogan are so popular, because they say it like it is, and they speak for the average American who quite honestly looks at this, and they can see what's going on. They can see that the real collusion here is not only with the Biden family and whatever their shady dealings are, but the collusion between the Biden family, the Democrat Party, Big Tech and, of course, the mainstream media to deliver to the American people only what they find suitable, again, electorally and what is politically convenient.

But now, as I've said for a few days now, the mainstream media is OK with throwing Joe Biden under the bus because he's thrown himself under there, and now they're probably eyeing a new Democrat for 2024. And they'll shape that narrative as well. So the American people, we have to make sure we stay vigilant and on top of it, because I'm not so sure there are so many journalists out there that have our back. Pay attention, focus and always follow the political science.

