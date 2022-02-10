Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan to the media: 'The answer is not to silence me,' it's for 'you to do better'

Podcast star says 'nobody' sees CNN's Brian Stelter, Don Lemon as 'voice of reason'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Thought police attacking Joe Rogan like they did Soviet dissidents: Koffler Video

Thought police attacking Joe Rogan like they did Soviet dissidents: Koffler

Former U.S. intel officer Rebekah Koffler and radio host Dana Loesch discuss why the powerful podcaster is being attacked on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Podcast giant Joe Rogan offered advice to the legacy media as efforts to get him deplatformed from Spotify continue. 

On Thursday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan spoke about the "problem" various news sources have with him that "more people believe me or trust me or want to listen to me talk."

CNN ANCHOR ADMITS SHE'S ‘OFFICIALLY OUT OF IDEAS’ FOR ‘WHAT TO DO ABOUT JOE ROGAN’

"The answer is not to silence me, the answer is [for] you to do better," Rogan said. "The answer is for you to have better arguments. When you're on television talking about how I'm taking horse paste, and you know that's not true. 'He's taking horse dewormer.'"

"What you should have said, ‘How did Joe Rogan get better so quick? How come he got COVID that’s killing everybody and he was better in five days, negative in five days, working out in six days?' How come that's never discussed?" Rogan asked. 

USTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 07: Joe Rogan during the UFC 247 ceremonial weigh-in at Toyota Center on February 07, 2020 in Houston, Texas.  ____ FILE PHOTO: A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 3, 2018.  (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images  |  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo/File Photo)

After clarifying he believed the multiclonal antibodies he took did more to help him during his bout with COVID than ivermectin, he pivoted to CNN, which heavily pushed the "horse dewormer" falsehood. 

"If you're in business and your business is the news, and you want to get more people to pay attention, you should be honest," Rogan said. "And my thoughts for CNN, my advice to them … I don't hate CNN. I used to go to them every day for the news until they start f---ing hating on me."

CNN PUMMELED FOR TURNING TO JOE ROGAN ‘RESEARCHER’ TO EXPLAIN WHY HE'S SO POPULAR: ‘PAINFULLY ON-BRAND’

"If you want to do better, just f---ing change your model, change the way you do it. Stop this editorial perspective with guys like Brian Stelter and Don Lemon that nobody listens to. Nobody is like chiming in saying, ‘Oh, yeah, finally we get the voice of reason.’ Nobody thinks that," Rogan continued. "Have people that give out effective news, objective news, rather, and I'll support you. I would turn around 100% … and I'll be one of the people that tells people, 'I saw this on CNN, watch this on CNN."

Comedian Joe Rogan has been under fire from left-leaning media.

Comedian Joe Rogan has been under fire from left-leaning media. (Photo by: Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Last year, several CNN stars accused Rogan of taking "horse dewormer" after the podcast host announced he had COVID and had taken ivermectin, prescribed to him by a doctor, among other treatments during his recovery. 

Rogan later forced CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a contentious interview exchange to admit his colleagues were wrong to describe his use of ivermectin as a livestock drug. 

Even after being called out for peddling misinformation, CNN remained defiant, claiming in a statement, "The only thing CNN did wrong here was bruise the ego of a popular podcaster who pushed dangerous conspiracy theories and risked the lives of millions of people in doing so."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.