Tom Homan hits back after Wasserman Schultz claims Trump immigration policy driven by 'white supremacy'

Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan hit back Friday at Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who at a House hearing this week accused the Trump administration of pursuing a "heinous white supremacist ideology" through its immigration policies.

"It's really pathetic that a U.S. congresswoman can't have an intelligent debate or ask an intelligent question because she's unarmed. She's ignorant to the facts. The facts don't support her false narrative on this administration's immigration policies, so she spends her five minutes attacking and calling people racist," said Homan, who has sparred with Democrats, including Wasserman Schultz, in hearings this year.

Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ken Cuccinelli also clashed Wednesday with Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., after she accused him and President Trump of following a “white supremacist ideology” by allegedly trying to block non-Caucasian migrants from entering the U.S.

“My constituents, Americans across this country aren’t fooled by this administration’s specious attempts to distinguish between documented and undocumented immigration,” Wasserman Schultz told Cuccinelli at a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on the treatment of migrants.

“You and Mr. Trump don't want anyone who looks or talks differently than Caucasian Americans to be allowed into this country,” she added.

“That’s false,” Cuccinelli shot back. He was then interrupted by the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, who told him not to interrupt her, but he carried on: “That’s defamatory."

“Excuse me, there’s nothing defamatory about it,” she said.

Wasserman Schultz wasn’t done: “You want to block all immigration and make life harder for immigrants and you have demonstrated that you will pursue this heinous white supremacist ideology at all costs, even if it means making critically ill children your collateral damage in the process."

Speaking on "Fox & Friends First," Homan argued that Wasserman Schultz and her colleagues don't want to debate immigration policy or hear arguments that run counter to their narrative.

The Fox News contributor said Cuccinelli, similar to his own past hearings, was not granted adequate time to respond to the accusations.

"This is the game she plays and it's really quite sad for a congresswoman to do that. ... They're going to attack our president because they haven't got a good argument to support their position. It's really sad because hearings used to be about getting to the truth, but it's political theater now," he said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.