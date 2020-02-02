Thomas Homan, the former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in August 2018.Read More

Homan ran ICE from January 30, 2017 until his retirement on June 30, 2018. In this role, his mission was to promote homeland security and public safety through criminal and civil enforcement.

Previously, Homan served as Executive Associate Director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Homan has devoted nearly 34 years of his life to immigration and law enforcement. He served as a police officer in New York; a U.S. Border Patrol Agent; a Special Agent with the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service; as well as Supervisory Special Agent and Deputy Assistant Director for Investigations.

Upon the creation of ICE, Homan was named as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge in Dallas and later to the Deputy Special Agent in Charge. In March 2009, Mr. Homan accepted the position of Assistant Director for Enforcement at ICE Headquarters in Washington DC and was subsequently promoted to Deputy Executive Associate Director.

Homan has received numerous awards and honors, including the Presidential Rank Award in 2015 for his leadership and accomplishments in immigration enforcement and the Distinguished Service Medal in June 2018 in recognition of exceptionally distinguished and transformational service to strengthen Homeland Security for the United States.

Homan is the author of "Defend the Border and Save Lives: Solving Our Most Important Humanitarian and Security Crisis."