Tom Homan goes off on Biden admin as frigid weather hits Texas border: 'Not the America I grew up in'

Officials are calling out the Biden administration for failing to quell the surge of activity at the border. With Title 42 in a state of limbo and the threat of severe weather in the coming days, former acting ICE director Tom Homan directed blame for the crisis at the president.

Homan stressed on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday that the crisis is worsening and having devastating impacts on border agents, local communities, and the migrants themselves.

Homan noted that 14 border agents have committed suicide in the past year, a record number of migrants have died while trying to enter the country, and fentanyl coming across the border has led to countless American deaths.

"It’s not the America I grew up in," Homan told host Harris Faulkner. "President Biden’s policies are killing people at record numbers."

Secure borders save lives, Homan said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned on "America’s Newsroom" that the state saw a "massive influx" of migrants at the border even before Title 42 was set to end.

Abbott criticized the administration for being "completely unprepared" to manage the crisis.

"And Texas is left to pick up the pieces of the disaster caused by the Biden administration," Abbott said.

He then explained how the forecasted polar vortex will create more dangerous conditions and put migrants’ lives at risk as many camp outside along the border. He said Biden’s "open borders" policy is enticing people to make the journey and assume those risks.

Abbott contrasted the current administration’s approach to former President Trump’s policies, which included Remain-in-Mexico, progress on the border wall, and implementing Title 42. All of which Abbott argued led to the "lowest border crossings in decades."

Homan claimed the crisis could be fixed in a matter of weeks with a few simple actions.

"All they’ve got to do is brush off the Trump policies and re-implement them," Homan said. "If they care about these people dying in the freezing weather in Texas, why not put the Remain in Mexico program back in place?"

But the Biden administration, Homan argued, wants open borders.

He reiterated that the country is not safe until the border is secure, and questioned at what it will take for lawmakers to address the problem.

"At what point do the congressman, Republican, Democrat, Independent, say, ‘enough's enough’? We got to protect Americans. We got to save lives," Homan said.

"You can’t have national security without border security."