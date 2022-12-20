Biden admin asks Supreme Court to end Title 42, but with short delay on lifting restrictions

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let the pandemic-era policy Title 42 come to end, but requested a brief delay until at least after Christmas.

In a filing on Tuesday, the administration acknowledged to the Supreme Court that the end of Title 42 will likely lead to "disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings" but asked the court to reject efforts by a group of conservative-leaning states to keep Title 42 in place.

Migrants have been denied requests to seek asylum under U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 under a public-health rule called Title 42.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.