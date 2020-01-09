'The View' co-host Meghan McCain is 'polarizing,' but 'there is no hate going on,' source says

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain is fiery and outspoken as the show’s token conservative, but rumors that she has become an “outcast” off-camera are highly exaggerated, a source close to McCain told Fox News on Thursday.

“Of course she’s polarizing, but that’s the point of the show. It’s always going to be tense after big arguments and we’re living in a polarized time, but there is no hate going on,” the source said.

“She brings views to represent the other side and it can really irk people.”

McCain recently had on-screen spats with co-hosts Abby Huntsman and Whoopi Goldberg, but the source said rumors that the on-air beefs resulted in off-camera feuds were greatly embellished.

“Meghan and Whoopi actually have a decent relationship and it’s easy to forgive and forget,” the source said, adding that McCain wasn’t as close with Huntsman as she once was -- but it’s not exactly a falling out.

“Sparring on TV doesn’t mean a friendship is over,” the source added.

The source close to McCain contradicted a recent Page Six article that featured anonymous sources ripping McCain as “rude and dismissive.” Insiders have considered McCain extremely important to the show’s makeup but were quick to admit that the passionate women could appear frustrated at times.

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have sparred with McCain, too, but oddly were left out of the Page Six report that “none” of the show’s co-hosts were speaking with her. Behar and Hostin have been known to be less friendly with McCain than Huntsman and Goldberg in general.

“The View” and McCain declined comment on the Page Six report.

McCain is set to miss Friday’s episode of “The View” for a pre-planned day off, and is expected to return Monday.

Earlier this week, McCain blasted People over the magazine’s “bizarre fake news headline” about her confrontation with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

McCain noted how Warren had called Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani a “murderer” and later described his death as an assassination. At one point, she asked Warren whether she thought Soleimani was a terrorist. After twice describing Soleimani as "part of a group” designated as terrorists, Warren said “of course,” Soleimani himself was a terrorist.

People covered the exchange by writing that McCain “couldn’t get a word in” during the Warren interview, but the fiery “View” co-host didn’t appreciate the magazine’s narrative.

“What kind of bizarre fake news headline is this? Did you not see us have a discussion about her labeling Soleimani a terrorist, OR her take on AOC's statements about moderates in the dem party? We had a very interesting and respectful conversation. Warren didn't ignore anything,” McCain tweeted.