Meghan McCain confronts Warren on Soleimani: Why is it 'so hard to call him a terrorist?'

"View" co-host Meghan McCain confronted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Tuesday over the way she described Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the now-deceased head of the Quds forces within Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

"This is a man who is obviously responsible for hundreds of American troops' deaths, carnage, we can't even imagine," McCain told Warren on Tuesday.

"The Treasury Department and the State Department have both designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization -- I don't understand the flip flop. I don't understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist," she added.

McCain noted how Warren had called Soleimani a "murderer" and later described his death as an assassination.

MEGHAN MCCAIN SAYS ELIZABETH WARREN IS HAVING HER 'BEST POLITICAL DAY' YET AS UKRAINE TRANSCRIPT RELEASED

"This isn't a change," Warren said of her two statements. "They're truth."

"The question is: what is the response that the president of the United States should make and what advances the interests of the United States of America," she added.

Warren pointed to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, whom she admitted was a "bad guy" but didn't warrant the United States going to war.

IRAN VOWS 'HARSH RETALIATION' AFTER US AIRSTRIKE KILLS IRANIAN GEN. QASSEM SOLEIMANI

"Going to war in Iraq was not in the interest of the United States. We lost thousands of American lives. It cost us here at home. It has cost us around the war," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats like Warren have worried that President Trump's strike on Soleimani could lead the nation into armed conflict with Iran.

At one point, McCain asked Warren whether she thought Soleimani was a terrorist. After twice describing Soleimani as "part of a group" designated as terrorists, Warren said "of course" Soleimani was himself a terrorist.