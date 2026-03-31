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'The View' co-hosts claim Usha Vance is 'addicted to power' in on-air attack against second lady

The remarks follow Usha Vance's NBC News interview in which she said she never faces a 'litmus test' in her husband's political world

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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'The View' co-hosts attack Usha Vance as Behar declares she's 'addicted to power' Video

'The View' co-hosts attack Usha Vance as Behar declares she's 'addicted to power'

"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar attacked second lady Usha Vance on Tuesday as they claimed she was "addicted to power" and had different values than her husband.

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"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar attacked Second lady Usha Vance on Tuesday as they suggested she was "addicted" to power and that their values should align because the country is in an "existential crisis."

Hostin argued that Usha and Vice President JD Vance's values did not align, as she quoted Vance once saying that he hoped Usha, who is Hindu, would "come to see" and believe in the Christian gospel. 

Hostin said, "And she’s sitting there, she’s, you know, married to the vice president. She was a Democrat in 2014, she’s pregnant now, but I will say that it just couldn’t be me. It wouldn’t be me. I think our country’s in an existential crisis. This is not a game. I think your values need to align, especially at times like this, and some things are dealbreakers."

Behar pointed to the vice president's past criticism of President Donald Trump and said Vance now kisses Trump's "butt every day."

Hostin asked Behar, "And are you saying that maybe she has done that 180 so that her husband could also, for power?"

Behar, Vance and Hostin

Joy Behar attends a discussion of the View's "Behind the Table" podcast at 92NY on Oct. 8, 2024, in New York City. Second Lady Usha Vance on a tour of the Dachau Concentration Camp memorial site in Dachau, southern Germany, on Feb. 13, 2025. Sunny Hostin during "The View" on June 26, 2025. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images; LOU ROCCO/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images))

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"Of course! She’s addicted to the power also, and the perks," Behar said.

Hostin went on to argue that the Vances were being hypocritical.

"So that feels like hypocrisy, because this is a smart woman. She is a lawyer. She was Yale-educated. I believe that’s where they met. This is a woman that had a life of her own and now all of a sudden, you know, maybe not so much. I don’t know," she said.

During an NBC News interview on Monday, Vance was asked if she felt comfortable in the political universe she's in, as the interviewer noted she was a registered Democrat up until 2014.

Second Lady Usha Vance seen without a wedding ring

Second lady Usha Vance delivers remarks to military personnel and their families during a visit to MV-22 Mega Hangar on Marine Corps Air Station New River on Nov. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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"I do feel very comfortable in that no one has ever asked me to engage in any kind of litmus test on anything. And what I’ve found is that I was myself in 2014. I can be myself today. And I feel very comfortable in that world," Vance said. "I don’t feel like I have to walk around pretending anything of any sort. I didn’t think I had to do that [in 2014], actually. Sometimes I have thoughts that fit very comfortably into one side or another. Sometimes I have views that are way more idiosyncratic."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that Usha Vance had a lot going on with three kids and another on the way.

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"She’s got a lot of stuff on her mind. And one coming! Because, from what I recall — it’s been so long — that is not an easy thing to carry these babies. And they seem to get bigger and bigger every year," she said. "Her life is her life, our lives are our lives. We all are trying to do the best we can. I’m not mad at any woman who’s trying to live her life. I’m not mad."

Usha Vance announced a new podcast on Monday called "Storytime with the Second Lady," a podcast for children where she plans to read popular children's books aloud alongside different guests.

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The vice president's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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