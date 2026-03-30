Usha Vance debuts 'Storytime with the Second Lady' podcast for kids

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Second lady Usha Vance announced Monday that she was launching a podcast for children, during which she plans to read different stories aloud alongside special guests.

"OUT NOW: 'Storytime with the Second Lady,' my new podcast for kids! Join me and my special guests as they read good books out loud and share why they love to read," the second lady posted to X. "Episodes are available on YouTube and Spotify!"

The podcast will feature Vance and sometimes a guest reading stories out loud. Her first episode, posted on Monday along with two other readings, featured "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter.

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The YouTube channel description reads, "Designed to inspire a lifelong love of reading, each episode brings together the Second Lady and a special guest to share cherished children's stories in an engaging and accessible format for families."

The second lady's other two episodes included readings from Disney’s "Cars," where she was joined by former race car driver Danica Patrick, as well as "Playground Lessons," where she was joined by its author, Paralympic Bronze Medalist Brent Poppen.

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Vance spoke with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany in an interview about the project. The second lady said she always had an interest in literacy and education policy.

"In the last few years, as I’ve been teaching my kids to read, and then reading a lot about this decline in literacy across the country and the way that this is a trend that's actually been stretching on now for a couple decades, it's incredibly worrisome, and I see what you can do at home to complement all of the efforts that schools and states are making right now, and I have time on my hands now, I have the opportunity to talk to people about things I really care about and this seemed like the right fit for this moment in life," Vance said.

At the start of the first episode, Vance discussed her love for reading.

"I've always loved reading from when I was a kid until today. And now as a mom, story time with my kids is the highlight of my day. Books have taken our family on so many adventures. Through books, we've learned so many new things about science and nature, far away countries, ancient civilizations, America's history, and more," the second lady said.

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She continued, "Most of all, we've had lots of fun reading together. I thought it would be even more fun to share story time with all of you. So, every few weeks, we'll gather here in my office to read together."