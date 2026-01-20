Second lady Usha Vance, vice president expecting their fourth child: 'Our family is growing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance announced on Tuesday they are expecting their fourth child.

The couple said the baby is a boy.

"Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," the Vances wrote in a statement shared on social media.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," they continued.

The White House retweeted the announcement, adding "The most pro-family administration in history! CONGRATULATIONS!"

Politicians including Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, also shared their congratulations via X.

"Congratulations, @VP and @SLOTUS!" Burgum wrote. "There is no greater joy than being a parent. Honored to work for an administration that puts family first!"

JD and Usha met at Yale University Law School and married in 2014.

Prior to her role as SLOTUS, Usha clerked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

She also worked as a litigator for the Munger, Tolles and Olson law firm until Vance was tapped as President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Their three children—Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel—have gone viral for appearances at the Inauguration Day swearing-in ceremony and the parade at Capital One Arena.

