Second lady Usha Vance, vice president expecting their fourth child: 'Our family is growing'

White House calls Trump administration 'the most pro-family administration in history' after announcement

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Second lady Usha Vance on Thursday spent some time with children in Canton, Georgia, at Liberty Classical Schools as part of her "Summer Reading Challenge." Fox News Digital was on hand for the event.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance announced on Tuesday they are expecting their fourth child.

The couple said the baby is a boy. 

"Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," the Vances wrote in a statement shared on social media.

Usha and JD Vance with their children

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance walk with their children during a visit to India. (Kenny Holston/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP AND USHA VANCE VISIT TROOPS' FAMILIES IN FIRST JOINT VISIT

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," they continued.

The White House retweeted the announcement, adding "The most pro-family administration in history! CONGRATULATIONS!"

Politicians including Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, also shared their congratulations via X.

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE DECLARES MARRIAGE TO WIFE USHA 'IS AS STRONG AS IT'S EVER BEEN'

"Congratulations, @VP and @SLOTUS!" Burgum wrote. "There is no greater joy than being a parent. Honored to work for an administration that puts family first!"

JD and Usha met at Yale University Law School and married in 2014.

JD and Usha Vance

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

KAROLINE LEAVITT IS EXPECTING A BABY GIRL IN MAY 2026, SAYS MOTHERHOOD IS 'CLOSEST THING TO HEAVEN ON EARTH'

Prior to her role as SLOTUS, Usha clerked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. 

She also worked as a litigator for the Munger, Tolles and Olson law firm until Vance was tapped as President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Usha Vance speaks at a microphone

Second lady Usha Vance delivers remarks to military personnel and their families, Nov. 19, in Jacksonville, N.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Their three children—Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel—have gone viral for appearances at the Inauguration Day swearing-in ceremony and the parade at Capital One Arena.

Breaking news. Check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

