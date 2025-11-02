JD Vance discusses interfaith marriage and raising Christian children with Hindu wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance opened up this week about his interfaith marriage, offering a candid look at how faith, family, and respect intersect in his household. Speaking during a public appearance, Vance discussed his and his wife’s differing religious upbringings, and how open communication has helped them navigate spiritual differences while raising their children.

"Yes, my wife did not grow up Christian," he explained. "I think it’s fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction."

He explained that when they met, neither of them were religious.

"In fact, when I met my wife, we were both — I would consider myself an agnostic or an atheist, and that’s what I think she would have considered herself as well."

Over time, however, faith became an important part of Vance’s life. He described how, through mutual respect and honest conversation, the couple worked out an arrangement that reflected both their values and his personal convictions.

"She’s my best friend," Vance said. "We talk to each other about this stuff. So, we decided to raise our kids Christian. Our two oldest kids go to a Christian school."

Vance shared that their 8-year-old recently celebrated his First Communion.

"My 8-year-old was very proud of his First Communion," he said, adding that he appreciated the well-wishes from the crowd.

For Vance, the key to a successful interfaith or mixed-belief marriage lies in communication and shared decision-making.

"Everybody has to have their own conversation when you’re in a marriage," he added.

"It’s true for friends of mine who are in Protestant and Catholic marriages, friends of mine who are in atheist and Christian marriages. You just got to talk to the person that God has put you with, and you’ve got to make those decisions as a family unit."

While his wife often joins him at church on Sundays, Vance admitted that he hopes she may one day come to share his faith more deeply.

"Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that," he said.

"Because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."